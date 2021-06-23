Cancel
LaSalle's Tom Gimbel on employers requiring workers to get vaccinated

By CNBC on Peacock
CNBC
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMorgan Stanley told staff Tuesday that workers and clients who are not vaccinated will be barred from returning to New York City and Westchester Country offices beginning July 12. Employees who aren't vaccinated will have to continue working remotely. The move will allow the bank to lift mask and physical distancing requirements in its offices. Tom Gimbel, founder and CEO of LaSalle Network, joined "Squawk Box" on Wednesday to discuss the return to the office debate.

