Celebrities

Justin And Hailey Bieber Are Giving Paris A Taste Of Hollywood Style

By Janelle Okwod u
Vogue
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrench style is beloved the world over, and many travellers attempt their best version of it the second they touch down at Charles de Gaulle. Still, there’s something to be said for staying true to yourself, even when you’re far from home. Justin and Hailey Bieber took that idea to heart when they headed to Paris at the weekend to meet with French president Emmanuel Macron. Though they packed pieces from French fashion brands, the Bieber’s avoided clichés – berets, Breton stripes, ballet flats among them – and instead focused on the items currently trending in Los Angeles.

www.vogue.co.uk
Hailey Bieber
Raf Simons
Emmanuel Macron
#Paris#Young Hollywood#Fashion Brands#French#Breton Stripes#American#Vogue Com
Celebrities
Beauty & FashionVogue

Lilac Gets The Hailey Bieber Treatment In Paris

Hailey Bieber was a key player in the sexy skirt suit revival, and now she’s perfected a summer take on the look in Paris, while neatly ticking off 2021’s tonal trend at the same time. For a shopping trip with husband Justin Bieber, the model paired a lilac micro mini by The Attico – purveyors of every It-girl’s favourite mules – with a matching knitted tank by Raf Simons and a purple version of her beloved Bottega Veneta Pouch bag.
Celebritiesfoxbangor.com

Justin & Hailey Bieber Meet French President Emmanuel Macron

Justin and Hailey Bieber are taking in the sights in France … and they’re also apparently taking high-level meetings, with none other than the guy who runs zi freakin’ country. The Biebers are taking Paris to kick off their week — grabbing grub, looking good and dressing to the nines...
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Hailey Bieber Wore an Ab-Baring Cutout Dress to Meet the French President

Hailey and Justin Bieber are kicking off a week in Paris, where they met French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron. How did they dress for the occasion? Intriguingly, Hailey opted to wear a LaQuan Smith cutout dress with Femme Los Angeles sandal heels and Linda Farrow sunglasses. She accessorized with a Little Liffner bag. Her abs were very visible with the look:
Beauty & Fashionthezoereport.com

Kehlani & Hailey Bieber Both Just Stepped Out In This Vintage Y2K Hairstyle

Forget the red carpets — when celebrities really want to make a statement with their hair, makeup, and outfits, they like to do it at their fellow stars’ events. Even in 2020, a year defined by its lack of social engagements, we saw full-glam birthday party looks from Dua Lipa, Rihanna, and Lily-Rose Depp all of whom were given a run for their money by their A-list attendees who came dressed to impress.
Apparelthezoereport.com

Hailey Bieber’s Date-Night Jeans Are Only $40

No matter how many of-the-moment items you buy, whether it’s a Y2K-inspired ring or a micro-string bikini, you’ll always return to the classics. Think of staples like white T-shirts, a trusty black heel, leggings, or jeans. Since these always reside in your closet, it’s easy to pull them out whenever you need to. Hailey Bieber knows this all too well. The model, who has every on-trend item at her disposal (she is a Hollywood star after all), still keeps the classics close to her heart. In fact, on June 9, Bieber wore a pair of $40 jeans from Brandy Melville with a white tank and officially called it a day.
CelebritiesPopculture

Addison Rae and Hailey Bieber Respond to Rumors of a Feud Between Them

Hailey Bieber and Addison Rae are shooting down rumors of tension between them after a "rude" interaction on the model's YouTube went viral. Bieber's "Who's in My Bathroom" featuring Rae, which followed the duo making sandwiches, dropped on May 26. In the episode, Rae opened up about her split from ex-boyfriend and fellow TikTok star Bryce Hall.
Celebritiesjustjaredjr.com

Justin Bieber Is Quite The Gentleman While Out For Dinner With Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber helps wife Hailey up a step while going out for dinner on Tuesday night (June 22) in Paris, France. The cute couple dined out for seafood at La Maison du Caviar. Earlier in the week, Justin and Hailey went to the presidential Elysee Palace where they met French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte.
CelebritiesPosted by
Teen Vogue

Hailey Bieber and Addison Rae Discuss Body Shaming and Mental Health

Hailey Bieber is opening up about the rampant body shaming on social media — and how it impacts her mental health. While appearing on Addison Rae’s podcast, called That Was Fun? With Addison & Sheri, Hailey got real about the ways in which constant criticism and commentary about her body can affect her over time. “Women go through so much with their bodies and I feel like people just don't have any empathy with that,” Hailey explained, adding that when you exist in the public eye, fans and other folks feel entitled to commenting on stars’ bodies without really knowing what’s happening behind the scenes. “It's like, well how do you know what is even going on in my body right now? Birth control is wild, periods are wild, what if I'm PMSing?”
Musicjustjaredjr.com

Hailey Bieber Reveals If She Would Ever Get Into Acting

Hailey Bieber is opening up about whether or not she would dive into acting!. The 24-year-old model made an appearance on her friend Addison Rae‘s podcast That Was Fun? and dished about the subject. The conversation started off with talking about if Hailey would ever do music, and while she...
Beauty & FashionWho What Wear

Hailey Bieber Wore the Buzzy Shoe Brand Fashion People Adore

Hailey Bieber's shoe collection is a constant source of shopping inspiration. It always has been and likely always will be, as she's a fashion person through and through. While she's often photographed in heels or sneakers, it's basically summer out there, so sandals it is right now. The sandals she...
RetailPosted by
StyleCaster

Hailey Bieber’s All-Purple OOTD Is A Lesson In Tonal Dressing

In the summer, getting dressed is all about ease. I can’t be bothered to actually style a whole outfit these days, sorry! That’s why I’m obsessing over Hailey Bieber’s latest purple monochromatic look—it’s so cute and so easy to emulate. Adding it to my Summer Style mood board ASAP!. Lavender...
Beauty & Fashionthezoereport.com

The Bag Hailey Bieber & Emily Ratajkowski Love Is $65 For Amazon Prime Day

Thanks to a fan club of fashion girls and a unique shoulder strap that closely resembles a flaky croissant, JW Pei’s Gabbi Bag has developed a reputation as the It-bag for Summer 2021. If you’re not familiar with the purse, look to street style artiste Emily Ratajkowski, who, as of late, can’t leave the house without one of her Gabbi Bags tucked under her arm. And thanks to Amazon Prime Day, Ratajowksi’s JW Pei bag is on sale right now for $6 dollars off its standard price of $72. For today only, the purse, which already feels like one of those rare finds that’s more expensive than its actual price, retails for $65. Can you think of a better way to celebrate the summer solstice than by getting your hands on the season’s trendiest accessory at a major discount? Probably not!
Beauty & Fashionthezoereport.com

Hailey Bieber Can’t Get Enough Of This '90s Hairstyle & Accessory

She may be a thoroughly modern woman, but nobody loves a good throwback hairstyle — and hair accessory — like Hailey Bieber. You’ve seen her channel ‘80s glitter rocker, ‘60s hippie-chic, and in several spot-on early aughts homages. She moves through each decade with the ease of a DeLorean owner but one decade, in particular, seems to truly suit her like no other: the ‘90s, in all of its beachy, supermodel-heavy glory. All summer, Bieber’s ‘90s-style claw clip and accompanying slicked-back bun have been her go-to for easy, chic styling, ideal for beach getaways — which makes sense, because she’s been on quite a few this year already.
CelebritiesHarper's Bazaar

Hailey Bieber Wore Laquan Smith to Meet the President of France

Hailey Bieber has taken her sartorial choices overseas. Yesterday, the model and her husband, singer Justin Bieber, were seen out and about on the streets of Paris wearing perfectly coordinated ensembles, taking their street style game to new heights. The occasion? Casually meeting with the president of France, Emmanuel Macron, and his wife, First Lady Brigitte Macron.