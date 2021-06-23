Justin And Hailey Bieber Are Giving Paris A Taste Of Hollywood Style
French style is beloved the world over, and many travellers attempt their best version of it the second they touch down at Charles de Gaulle. Still, there’s something to be said for staying true to yourself, even when you’re far from home. Justin and Hailey Bieber took that idea to heart when they headed to Paris at the weekend to meet with French president Emmanuel Macron. Though they packed pieces from French fashion brands, the Bieber’s avoided clichés – berets, Breton stripes, ballet flats among them – and instead focused on the items currently trending in Los Angeles.www.vogue.co.uk