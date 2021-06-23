Justin And Hailey Bieber Are Giving Paris A Taste Of Hollywood Style

Hailey Bieber is opening up about the rampant body shaming on social media — and how it impacts her mental health. While appearing on Addison Rae’s podcast, called That Was Fun? With Addison & Sheri, Hailey got real about the ways in which constant criticism and commentary about her body can affect her over time. “Women go through so much with their bodies and I feel like people just don't have any empathy with that,” Hailey explained, adding that when you exist in the public eye, fans and other folks feel entitled to commenting on stars’ bodies without really knowing what’s happening behind the scenes. “It's like, well how do you know what is even going on in my body right now? Birth control is wild, periods are wild, what if I'm PMSing?”