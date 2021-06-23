Cancel
Mississippi State

Two in custody in connection with drive-by shooting that left Mississippi 8-year-old shot in head

By Magnolia State Live
Posted by 
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 11 days ago
Two suspects are in custody after a weekend drive-by shooting that injured an 8-year-old boy lying on the couch inside his Meridian house.

WTOK News in Meridian reports that Cordeyair Brown, 25, and Damontae Rush, 23, have been charged with aggravated assault, drive-by shooting, shooting into a dwelling and shooting into a vehicle.

Brown was also charged with the possession of a stolen firearm.

Brown and Rush were arrested in connection with a Saturday night drive-by shooting that injured Lazarus Mathis.

Mathis was reportedly shot in the head when the house he was in was hit multiple times by gunfire. Photos show the house riddled with bullets, reportedly from the shooting Saturday night.

Meridian Police Chief Chris Read told WTOK News that the shooting into the house on 25th Avenue stemmed from an earlier fight at a nightclub.

Read said police are also looking for a third suspect in the shooting.

Mathis is out of the hospital and recovering from his head injury.

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content.

