Tennessee quarterback Kaidon Salter is arrested for simple possession along with a second player. Just three weeks after returning to the team following a suspension in March, Salter was stopped Saturday by the University of Tennessee Police Department for not having tail lights and a tinted plate cover and according to the arrest report, Salter admitted to having marijuana and told his passenger, Amari McNeill to throw it out when officers stopped the vehicle. McNeill, an offensive lineman, signed to play for the Vols this past December. He was charged with simple possession.