Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Global regulators to introduce first oversight of ESG raters

By Huw Jones
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KpXGx_0actSE3m00

LONDON (Reuters) - A global securities watchdog plans to publish its first regulatory guidance for raters of corporate environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance in July to stem growing concern among asset managers about overstated green credentials.

The concern over so-called greenwashing has grown as more investments are channelled into climate-friendly funds, giving rise to a burgeoning market for ratings on how different companies deal with ESG challenges.

Ashley Alder, chair of the IOSCO body that groups securities regulators from the United States, Europe and Asia says that many countries have no rules for ESG raters.

“Many on the buy and sell side have signalled very clearly how confusing the multiplicity of different ESG ratings choices can be, again raising serious questions about relevance, about reliability and about greenwashing,” Alder told City & Financial’s City Week event on Wednesday.

“We are now working on ways to ensure better transparency and clearer definitions. Our work is likely to involve guidance to service providers and ratings agencies, together with recommendations for regulators on how to deal with potential conflicts of interest.”

IOSCO expects to publish a report mid-July.

The watchdog also wants asset managers to incorporate more meaningful climate-related considerations into their risk management as the companies in which they invest face more stringent ESG disclosure rules.

“It’s critical for providing quality information to end investors,” Alder said.

IOSCO is working with the IFRS Foundation on setting up a new body by November to write mandatory global standards for company disclosures on climate change.

IOSCO members such as the United States and the European Union would continue working on their own disclosure rules, creating some differences, Alder said.

It is essential, therefore, that these domestic approaches become fully interoperable with the global baseline being developed by the IFRS to avoid conflicts and the creation of more “noise” in the system, Alder added.

“We can’t simply work in jurisdictional silos when the climate emergency does not respect national boundaries. Global investors need global comprarability,” he said.

Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

140K+
Followers
170K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Esg#Esg#Iosco#The Ifrs Foundation#The European Union#Ifrs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Economy
News Break
Society
News Break
Environment
Related
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Poland's Glapinski says inflation data not worrying -FT

July 4 (Reuters) - Poland's inflation data was not currently worrying, central bank Governor Adam Glapinski said, adding that it was partly driven by factors such as base effects and fuel prices, the Financial Times said here on Sunday. Glapinski expected the economy to grow more than 5% next year,...
Public Safetytribuneledgernews.com

Cybercrime, corporate fraud cost global economy $11tr

Jul. 4—DUBAI — Cybercrime is inflicting the global economy $6 trillion in damages while corporate fraud is costing businesses across the world $5 trillion annually, according to data provided by panelists at a symposium on internal audit. The sheer magnitude of the losses wreaked by cyber and corporate crimes underscores...
Public HealthPosted by
pymnts

EU’s Post-Pandemic Recovery Fund Will Hit Most Firms With New Taxes

The European Union’s (EU) European Commission (EC) is instituting a new business tax to benefit the Post-Pandemic Recovery Fund, U.S. News reported on Friday (July 2). The levy will apply to numerous companies, most being European, executive vice-president Margrethe Vestager said. The 27 countries comprising the European Union came to...
Worldkitco.com

FX mortgages threaten Poland's financial system, c.bank governor says

WARSAW, July 2 (Reuters) - The legal risk connected to foreign currency mortgages has become the main threat to the stability of Poland’s financial system, Central Bank Governor Adam Glapinski said on Friday. Thousands of Poles took out loans in Swiss francs more than a decade ago to take advantage...
Economyraleighnews.net

Economic Watch: China boosts green finance in pursuit of carbon neutrality

BEIJING, July 2 (Xinhua) -- A green finance evaluation scheme for financial institutions and an updated green bond projects catalogue have come into effect as part of China's latest efforts to facilitate its goal of carbon neutrality. Starting from Thursday, the People's Bank of China, the country's central bank, will...
TechnologyPosted by
Forbes

Why We Need A Global Framework To Regulate Harm Online

By Cathy Li, Head of Media, Entertainment and Sport Industries, World Economic Forum and Farah Lalani, Community Curator, Media, Entertainment and Information Industries, World Economic Forum. The pandemic highlighted the importance of online safety, as many aspects of our lives, including work, education, and entertainment became fully virtual. With more...
MarketsBusiness Insider

GoGold Presents Its First Sustainability Update Outlining ESG Practices

HALIFAX, NS, June 30, 2021 /CNW/ - GoGold Resources Inc. (TSX: GGD) (OTCQX: GLGDF) ("GoGold", "the Company") is pleased to present its first ever Sustainability Update that sets out the Company's priorities with respect to its environmental, social and governance ("ESG") practices. "We're pleased to release our first Sustainability Update...
MarketsCoinTelegraph

Expect even more oversight of crypto from regulators, says eToro

Crypto-friendly trading platform eToro is expecting regulators to ratchet up their oversight of the crypto industry, given the increasingly high levels of participation by retail traders and smaller investors. In comments for the Financial Times, the Israel-based company's CEO, Yonni Assia, said:. “We are seeing a significant increase in the...
CurrenciesPosted by
The Independent

Bitcoin price shoots up after global regulator proposes first ever rules for banks to hold crypto

Bitcoin has been formally recognised as an asset class by the Basel Committee, the regulator of international banking standards, with a proposal to introduce capital rules for cryptocurrency.The price of bitcoin received an immediate boost following the news, shooting up by around $2,000 after the announcement was made.>> Follow all the latest price updates and predictions with The Independent’s live coverage of the crypto marketThe global banking regulator categorised bitcoin as a high-risk asset, proposing a risk weight of 1,250 per cent, but it marks another major milestone for bitcoin into the world of traditional finance.The proposal, published on Thursday,...
Softwareaustinnews.net

Woonkly Labs Introduces DeFi.finance, the First Regulated Automated Market Maker

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2021 / Woonkly Labs, the venture builder group focused on blockchain innovation, announced its latest addition to the DeFi ecosystem: DeFi.finance, the first Automated Market Maker that targets institutional investors by meeting strict regulations on Anti Money Laundering (AML) and Know Your Customer (KYC) by way of using its independent Estonian crypto exchange license.
WorldBusiness Insider

Canadian securities regulators publish IIROC oversight review report

TORONTO, June 25, 2021 /CNW/ - The Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) today released its Oversight Review Report of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC), which evaluates whether IIROC has complied with the terms and conditions of its Recognition Orders, and whether specific regulatory processes are effective, efficient and applied consistently and fairly.
MarketsCoinDesk

EU to Designate Bank of Spain, Securities Regulator for Crypto Oversight: Report

The European Union is set to designate the Bank of Spain and stock-market regulator CNMV to oversee crypto assets in the country, Cinco Dias reported. A draft revision of the EU's proposed regulation of markets in crypto assets, known as MiCA, designates the two to oversee crypto activity in Spain alongside the European Central Bank, the Spanish financial newspaper said June 21, citing a working document to which it had access.
EconomyCoinDesk

Mode Global Approved by UK Regulator for Crypto-Asset Registration

Mode Global Holdings has won approval from the U.K.’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to join the regulator’s crypto-asset business register. The financial-services regulator granted anti-money laundering approval to Mode's Fibermode subsidiary and awarded an electronic money license to its Greyfoxx unit, an announcement Thursday said. With the registration, Mode plans...