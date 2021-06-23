Cancel
Florida State

Famous Florida Highwaymen paintings up for sale at estate sale

By Sydney Cameron
fox35orlando.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKISSIMMEE, Fla. - A rare artwork collection is up for sale in Central Florida this week. Sixty Florida Highwaymen paintings are being sold at an estate sale in Kissimmee. The Florida Highwaymen were a group of 26 Black artists, mostly from the Fort Pierce area, who prevailed racial barriers in Florida in the 1950s to become successful landscape artists. Two of the original artists, Harold Newton and Alfred Hair, received training from landscape artist Alfred "Beanie" Backus. The Highwaymen mostly worked as sharecroppers before becoming landscape artists.

www.fox35orlando.com
#Central Florida#Highwaymen#Estate Sale#Daytona#The Orlando Museum Of Art#American#African Americana
