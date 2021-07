CHICAGO, July 2 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures closed higher on Friday as traders adjusted positions ahead of a holiday weekend in the United States, brokers said. * The CBOT is closed on Monday for the Independence Day holiday. * Concerns about hot, dry weather hurting soy harvests in North and South Dakota supported prices, broker said. * Traders are keeping a closer eye on the weather after the U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Wednesday that U.S. farmers planted fewer soybean acres than analysts expected. * Soybean futures traded higher and lower during the session before finishing slightly firmer. * CBOT November soybeans ended up 3-1/2 cents at $13.99 a bushel. CBOT December soymeal was down $0.40 at $388.30 a ton and CBOT December soyoil was 0.79 cents higher at 62.28 cents per lb. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; editing by Jonathan Oatis)