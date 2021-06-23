Cancel
Florida State

Florida Society of Nephrology Political Action Committee receives $250 on May 9

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAna Taveras contributed $250 to the Florida Society of Nephrology Political Action Committee on May 9, according to data from the Florida Department of State. Donations made to political groups or candidates must be disclosed under state law for greater transparency in elections. While Congress created the Federal Election Commission to oversee federal elections in 1974, each state is left to regulate its local elections.

