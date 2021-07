Time Out Market Montréal continually works towards being the city's best, go-to hub for culinary talent, but believe it or not, it's not just about the food at this food hall. With 40,000 square feet to explore, you'd better believe that we want to dedicate some of that space to cultural events that highlights some of the Montreal's coolest emerging and established visual artists, live music and DJs, artisans, and beyond as part of our Love Local Culture programming.