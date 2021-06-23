Cancel
Nassib becomes first active NFL player to come out as gay

leadertimes.com
 11 days ago

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib on Monday became the first active NFL player to come out as gay. Nassib announced the news on Instagram, saying he wasn’t doing it for the attention but because “I just think that representation and visibility are so important.” Nassib also said in his short video message that he was donating $100,000 to […]

www.leadertimes.com
#Gay#Raiders#American Football
