Presidential Election

Biden’s Drastic Changes To Trump’s Policy Will Affect At Least 10,000 Asylum Seekers

By Cameron Frew
UNILAD
UNILAD
 11 days ago
At least 10,000 asylum seekers dismissed by Trumpian policies will be allowed to return to the US under President Joe Biden’s new plan. Under Donald Trump’s administration, nearly 28,000 people fell victim to the ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy, which saw immigrants forced to remain across the border and have their cases denied or dismissed due to not being able to show up in court. While some chose not to travel because of the dangers involved, others were too ill, pregnant, or kidnapped by cartels.

