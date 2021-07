Boris Johnson’s government has resisted calls from Conservative backbenchers to stop releasing daily Covid-19 figures, amid concern that regular statistics create a “fear factor”.Former Tory leader Iain Duncan Smith said daily updates on case numbers, hospitalisations and deaths made people “irrational” – calling on the government to “stop it now”.“The problem is it feeds the whole fear factor, and makes decision making by the public irrational,” the MP told the Daily Mail.Mr Duncan Smith added: “Publishing these figures every day makes it seem like nothing else matters. They should stop it and do it now.”However, energy minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan said...