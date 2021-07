Martine McCutcheon's Instagram Stories are a must-watch, and if you don't follow her you really need to. I just find her life so fascinating. One minute she's on a date night with her husband, the next she's researching homeware and taking us with her to the shops, she'll then show her followers her favourite perfumes, or do a try-on session of her latest purchase. She kind of feels like your best mate that you want to go for cocktails with and you kind of forget that she's famous.