How T0 Avoid The Higher Capital Gains Taxes That Likely Are Coming

Ivan Illán is an award-winning financial services entrepreneur and bestselling author. With large amounts of new government debt issuance around the globe this past year, it shouldn’t surprise anyone that taxes could rise too. There are only a few ways to reduce a government’s debt-load: default (don’t make payments), inflation (pay down debt with inflated currency), taxes (collect more money from your citizens), and austerity (which can mean reducing social safety-net benefits). Of these, the least painful (and politically expedient) would likely be increasing tax receipts, especially when targeting households that earn over a certain amount or going after multinational corporations to pay more. My firm serves many small-business owners who struggle with decision-making around taxation uncertainties. For decades, there’s been a fundamental debate about whether low-tax versus high-tax administrations result in the desired outcome of economic growth. This time is no different.