How T0 Avoid The Higher Capital Gains Taxes That Likely Are Coming

For many of us, the documented proof that billionaires often don’t pay any taxes was a source of pride and rage. Mostly disgust and rage to get confirmation that most of us pay more in taxes — both in percent of income and in total dollars — than many, if not most of the nation’s billionaires. So if they don’t pay any taxes, who does? Who keeps Uncle Sam afloat and pays for all those projected projects elected officials approve so they can remain in office? A lot of that money comes from estate taxes that impact many of our families when our estates are distributed. And if you work for the government and/or retired from it, you almost certainly have an estate. And it is probably more extensive than you think. Which is why just about everybody should be aware of both current tax laws and pending proposals from the White House and other sources.