Kevin Hart’s Says Jumanji is coming back! Jumanji 4 Release Date

Happy Father’s Day to all you fathers, father figures, and those of you who take on the role and the responsibility of a father! Dads may not get many songs written about their child rearing skills, but Netflix is doing their part to change the pop culture game this year with Kevin Hart’s Fatherhood, which debuted this past Friday to kick off the holiday weekend. Hart may be overwhelmingly known as an all-around funny guy, but he takes a bit of a different approach with his new streaming film, allowing us to see a different side of the comedic actor. Hart reveals just why he didn’t want to be the guy bringing all the laughs to his new film.