Kevin Hart’s Says Jumanji is coming back! Jumanji 4 Release Date

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSupernatural board game- Jumanji’s adventure series is our beloved fantasy since 1995. Back then it starred late Robin Williams, who gets trapped in this board game and after struggles and adventures, he makes his way out of the game. After it, several sequels were made following the pattern like Welcome to the Jungle in 2017 and Jumanji: The Next Level in 2019. Since Jumanji 3, the fans are desperately waiting for updates on the renewal status for the next sequel.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin Williams
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Person
Rory Mccann
Person
Kevin Hart
#Fantasy#Jumanji 4 After
