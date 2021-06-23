Local youth event helps domestic violence victims

The Hands4Hope Youth Board is a group of determined Hands4Hope – Youth Making A Difference leaders from seven local high schools in El Dorado and Sacramento counties. When planning their spring fundraiser, challenged with limited time and opportunities due to the pandemic, the Hands4Hope Youth Board chose to organize Miles4Smiles, a virtual walk, run or hike event. The overall goal of this event was to bring awareness to domestic violence and raise funds to help those affected by it.