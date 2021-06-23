GoMechanic Secures $42 Mn Series C Funding
Technology-enabled auto aftersales service and spare parts company GoMechanic on Wednesday announced securing $42 million in Series C funding in a round led by Tiger Global Management with the existing investors Sequoia Capital India, Orios Venture Partners and Chiratae Ventures participating. It is the fourth round of institutional funding for GoMechanic.