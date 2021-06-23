Cancel
GoMechanic Secures $42 Mn Series C Funding

By Prabhjeet Bhatla
Entrepreneur
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOpinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Technology-enabled auto aftersales service and spare parts company GoMechanic on Wednesday announced securing $42 million in Series C funding in a round led by Tiger Global Management with the existing investors Sequoia Capital India, Orios Venture Partners and Chiratae Ventures participating. It is the fourth round of institutional funding for GoMechanic.

