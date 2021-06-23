GoMechanic Secures $42 Mn Series C Funding

Latest Funding Round to Support New Sales and Marketing Initiatives for ‘Rocket Ship’ SASE Market and Fuel Company’s Aggressive Growth Plans for 2021 and Beyond. Versa Networks, the leader in SASE, announced that it has raised $84 million in a Series D funding round, bringing the company’s total amount raised in funding to $196 million. The funding round was co-led by investors Princeville Capital and RPS Ventures, with additional participation from existing investors, including Sequoia Capital. This new round of funding will enable Versa to introduce new go-to-market strategies, launch new sales and partner enablement initiatives, and address new markets to further cement its leadership position in the Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) market.