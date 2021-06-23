Louisiana Announces $1 Million Vaccine Lottery

LA VACCINE INCENTIVES - Governor John Bel Edwards of Louisiana’s weekly press conference in Baton Rouge opened with much fanfare yesterday, setting the stage for a special announcement of an new incentive program called: “Shot at a Million” , The program’s aim is to get more people vaccinated in Louisiana as less than 34% of the state’s population has been fully vaccinated. Louisiana is ranked near the bottom among the states with the lowest coronavirus vaccine rate; currently it is 47th. The democratic governor explained the incentive is part of the “Bring Back Louisiana” campaign.