Pride month is an annual chance for the LGBTQ+ community to reflect on our hard-won progress and to remember how much work remains. At Silver State Equality, we’re celebrating such victories as modernizing Nevada’s HIV laws and third-parent adoption. Our community’s victories in Nevada and across the country are part of the larger struggle to expand and strengthen our democracy to ensure that all Americans have the same rights and responsibilities under the law — no matter who we love, how we worship, or what we look like.