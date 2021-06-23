Riley Purgatory Bluff Creek Watershed District opens photo contest

SUGAR CREEK TWP. – The Wilderness Center Nature Photo Club is seeking entries for its annual photo contest. Entry deadline is 4 p.m. July 18. Categories include: Animals, Birds, Flowers, Insects, Landscapes, Wildlife, The Wilderness Center, General Nature, Pictorial, Anything Goes, and a special Youth category for those 18 or younger. For an entry form and details, visit the club's website at www.twcnpc.com; select the tab for Foto Fest info. Entries can be dropped off or mailed to The Wilderness Center. Entry fee is $5 per photo for adults and $3 per photo for youth. Enter as many photos as you want. Photos must be properly mounted. See entry form for details. Awards will be presented in each category for both People's Choice and Judge's Choice, with monetary awards going to the first-place winner in each category as well as Best in Show.