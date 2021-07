It's summertime, and everyone is looking for ways to cook up their wonderful bounty of delicious produce. This Mediterranean Caprese pasta salad will do just that! Because who doesn't love a pasta salad in the summertime? This Caprese pasta salad is a lighter version of your normal pasta salad by tossing it together with pesto instead of heavy mayonnaise. This Caprese pasta salad also includes a bean-based pasta (like chickpea pasta) which helps to boost the fiber and protein content of your dish.