Mercury Insurance launches auto insurance app for Oklahoma drivers

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMercury Insurance has announced that its usage-based auto insurance app is now available to drivers in Oklahoma. The MercuryGO app provides in-app advice to help users become safer drivers, with added features including a sharing option for families, which allows all participating drivers to see which family member is the safest, and for parents to receive real-time feedback about their teen’s driving behavior.

Buying CarsMySanAntonio

What Is GAP Car Insurance And Why Drivers Should Purchase It

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) June 21, 2021. Totaling a recently purchased car is an extremely unpleasant situation. The insurance company will pay only the Actual Cash Value. Cars lose a significant portion of their value as soon as they leave the lot. The owner may be reimbursed with less than what he owns to the lienholder. This is when GAP coverage will be useful. Car owners should purchase GAP in the following scenarios:
CarsHouston Chronicle

Top Discounts That Will Help Drivers Get Cheaper Car Insurance

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) June 22, 2021. Having access to several discounts will make the insurance costs bearable. The value and availability period will differ for each carrier. Drivers should check these aspects before signing a contract. However, the following discounts are usually the most valuable ones:. Bundling discount. Policyholders can...
CarsSFGate

Top Tips That Will Help Senior Drivers Get Better Car Insurance Premiums

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) June 22, 2021. Age is a very influential factor when determining insurance costs. Seniors, like teen drivers alike, are considered high-risk drivers. But the reasons are different. However, elderly can still find ways to lower insurance premiums. Follow the next tips:. Take a driving class. Graduating from...
Technologywgel.com

S.O.S. Launching Electronic Insurance Verification

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced that automobile insurance verification will be conducted electronically. This upgrade to the state’s mandatory insurance verification program will begin enforcement on July 1, 2021. The program requires insurance companies to work in conjunction with the Secretary of State’s office to confirm electronically that motorists have automobile insurance. This program follows national standards established by the Insurance Industry Committee on Motor Vehicle Administration and is expected to reduce the number of Illinois motorists driving while uninsured.
ifallsjournal.com

ASK A TROOPER: The law regarding auto insurance

Question: What is the law with regard to insurance cards? I was told it must always be available in the vehicle and then I was told that if you do not have it, there is no fine if you produce it within three days. What exactly are the statutes with regard to having your driver's license on you while driving?
Georgia Stateinsurancebusinessmag.com

Mercury Insurance lowers auto, homeowners’ insurance rates in Georgia

Mercury Insurance is reducing its rates yet again, with the insurer cutting insurance costs for drivers and homeowners in the state of Georgia. The insurer announced that both auto and homeowners’ insurance policyholders will see an average rate decrease of 5%. The reduction immediately applies to all new customers beginning June 25 and policy renewals starting August 14.
Drinksinsurancebusinessmag.com

Loadsure launches pay-as-you-go cargo insurance

Insurtech managing general agent Loadsure has announced the release of the industry’s first API solution for international, per-shipment cargo insurance and immediate access to coverage through the Loadsure platform. The solution allows those moving US freight to secure up to $2 million of all-risk international coverage, regardless of mode, while also simplifying and accelerating claims.
TrafficPosted by
9&10 News

No-Fault Auto Insurance to Effect Auto Accident Victims

Michigan’s No-Fault Auto Insurance Reform goes into effect on July 1, but it affects more than just your car insurance rates. On May 30 2019, Governor Whitmer signed the No-Fault Auto Insurance Reform bill to lower insurance rates for Michigan drivers. However, the bill also affects those who have been...
Trafficfox5ny.com

Does your auto insurance cover your delivery driving?

Delivery services are a growing way to make extra money in your free time by delivering meals, groceries, merchandise and passengers. And its popularity has surged since the start of the pandemic. But before making your next delivery with your own car, it’s vital to have affordable auto insurance coverage...
CarsPosted by
Fox 32 Chicago

Is it a good idea for drivers to buy GAP insurance?

Guaranteed Asset Protection – or GAP insurance – is offered by nearly all auto insurance companies in the U.S. It is a type of optional supplemental coverage that covers the "gap" between the amount you owe on your vehicle and its actual depreciated value. It doesn’t matter if you're leasing...
Oklahoma StatePosted by
Motor1.com

Best Car Insurance: Oklahoma (2021)

Car insurance in Oklahoma costs below the national average, but not by much. In this article, we’ll suggest low-cost, high-quality insurance options for Oklahoma drivers. We’ll also go over the state’s minimum auto insurance requirements as well as typical driving conditions in Oklahoma. Our review team has combed the industry...
EconomyPosted by
Motor1.com

How Much Is Auto Insurance? (2021 Guide)

It’s difficult to give a straight answer to the question “How much is car insurance?” Insurance companies consider many factors related to a driver, a vehicle, and the location when setting premiums. While knowing how much car insurance costs on average can be insightful, it’s important to understand the factors...
Buying CarsBusiness Insider

How to estimate car the cost of auto insurance before you buy a car

Look into car insurance before buying a new car, because the car you buy will impact your premium. Your driving record, location, and the type of policy you choose impact the amount you'll pay. Decide what type of coverage you want (collision, liability, or comprehensive), then compare quotes. See Insider's...
CarsMotley Fool

3 Tips for Scoring a Great Auto Insurance Rate With a Poor Driving Record

Follow these tips to find your best auto insurance rate and get back out on the road. If there's one thing all insurers hate, it's risk. That's why a few run-ins with traffic cops, deer, or another car can send a driver's auto insurance rates skyrocketing. Insurance companies see those individuals as riskier drivers, so they charge more for policies because they expect those drivers to file more claims.
EconomyMotley Fool

15 Reasons Your Car Insurance Premiums are So Darn High

Lowering your car insurance premiums might just be a matter of getting older... Almost everyone in the U.S. who owns a car and drives it on public roads has to buy insurance (unless you live in Virginia or New Hampshire*). Rates are all over the map, and for some of us, auto insurance is a very large bill.
Economyfordauthority.com

Americans Aren’t Thrilled With Their Auto Insurance, Says J.D. Power

Insurance is one of those things that most have to have. It’s great if we need it, but if we don’t, we’re simply paying a lot of money for nothing other than a little peace of mind. Thus, it’s not a huge surprise to learn that most Americans aren’t satisfied with their auto insurance, despite the fact that insurance companies refunded drivers a total of $18 billion in 2020 as a result of a sharp decrease in total miles driven due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Auto Insurance Study has discovered.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Best Car Insurance For New Drivers In 2021

Insurance can be a hassle for those who are new to the road. New drivers pose a higher risk for insurance companies and therefore are a lot more expensive to insure. To find the best car insurance for new drivers, we researched every major car insurance company and ranked them in areas like coverage, cost, and industry reputation.