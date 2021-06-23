Mercury Insurance launches auto insurance app for Oklahoma drivers
Mercury Insurance has announced that its usage-based auto insurance app is now available to drivers in Oklahoma. The MercuryGO app provides in-app advice to help users become safer drivers, with added features including a sharing option for families, which allows all participating drivers to see which family member is the safest, and for parents to receive real-time feedback about their teen’s driving behavior.www.insurancebusinessmag.com