The streaming Goliath, Amazon Prime is ready to drop some mind-boggling bombs in the upcoming months. With the downfall of the theatres due to pandemics, the OTT platforms have flourished to be the ultimate source of entertainment for the people. All the big-budget films are shifting to different OTT platforms to get a direct online release. After the Bollywood movies, now the Telugu filmmakers are also leaning towards the big OTT platforms to premiere their movies. With the news about the third wave of covid-19, producers are ready to drop their movies on the OTT platforms.