Devoted ‘Mare’ Fans Bring a Darker Side of the Hit Series to Wallingford

DELCO.Today
DELCO.Today
 11 days ago

Police are warning fans of HBO’s “Mare of Easttown” that trespassing in Wallingford will not be tolerated, writes Dann Cuellar for 6abc.com.

The HBO hit series brought a lot of national attention, most of it good, to Delaware County.

