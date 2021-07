"Florida Gov signs law requiring students, faculty be asked to declare their political beliefs," blares a headline from The Hill. A story on the same legislation in the Tampa Bay Times has the header: "State university faculty, students to be surveyed on beliefs," with the subhed: "Gov. Ron DeSantis suggested that budget cuts could be looming if universities and colleges are found to be "indoctrinating" students." Will Stancil warned the law represents "a government-led crackdown on college thoughtcrime." It all sounds scary, but is this what the law does?