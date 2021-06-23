Cade Cunningham will only visit with Pistons before NBA Draft

DETROIT — Cade Cunningham will be the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft. Let’s just put that out there before anyone starts to believe anything that’s fluttering about on social media or TV or sports-talk radio shows. There’s very little chance that the Pistons, who got the No. 1 pick by winning the lottery on Tuesday, would pick anyone else when the draft rolls around on July 29 at Barclays Center in New York.