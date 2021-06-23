Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Watch: Saints QB Jameis Winston's got an (aggressive) drill to nip the turnovers

By Jeff Nowak
Posted by 
97.1 The Ticket
97.1 The Ticket
 11 days ago

Saints quarterback Jameis Winston’s turnover woes have been well-documented over his short NFL career. But if the intensity of his workouts are any indication, he’s well on his way to correcting it. Take a look.

www.audacy.com
Community Policy
97.1 The Ticket

97.1 The Ticket

Detroit, MI
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
972K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Detroit, including the Lions, Pistons and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/971theticket
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drew Brees
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nip#American Football#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Ian Book reveals what he's learned from Saints QBs, including Jameis Winston, during his first NFL offseason

The New Orleans Saints enter 2021 with a quarterback competition after Drew Brees retired, and they added a possible contributor down the road in former Notre Dame Fighting Irish star Ian Book. Since being selected May 1 as a fourth-rounder with the draft's No. 133 overall pick, Book has been learning in a position group with the likes of veterans Jameis Winston, Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian.
NFLchatsports.com

Fleur-de-Links, June 24: Saints veteran shares his thoughts on Jameis Winston

Alvin Kamara and Michael Thomas are among the Saints players ranking in Pro Football Focus’s Top 50 players list. Seasoned broadcaster Mike Ross will be the play-by-play announcer for Saints games broadcast on WWL. According to FanDuel, the Saints are currently two-point favorites to win their opening game against the...
NFLcanalstreetchronicles.com

Fleur-de-Links, June 23: Jameis Winston training video on Twitter makes waves

Early analysis of how Carolina Panthers’ roster changes heading into the 2021 will affect their games against the Saints. Pete Werner has said that there is “a lot that I still have to learn,” in terms of transitioning to play in the NFL for the Saints. Cam Jordan participated in...
NFLchatsports.com

Atlanta Falcons: Saints QB posts serious (hilarious) workout video

Dec 29, 2019; Tampa, Florida, USA; Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones (45) celebrates after running back an interception from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston (3) for the game winning touchdown during overtime against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports. Atlanta Falcons...
NFLCBS Sports

2021 Saints Fantasy Football Preview: What to expect from either the Jameis Winston or Taysom Hill era

Record: 12 - 4 (4) That's how many pass attempts the Saints were on pace for in Taysom Hill's four starts, which would have been good for 30th in the league last season. The stakes of this quarterback battle are not just whether Hill or Winston might be better as Fantasy players, but what kind of offense the Saints will be. If it's Hill, expect a relatively low pass volume -- I'd bet on more than 456, but probably not much more than 500. If it's Winston, I could see a return to the days when the Saints were at least above average in pass attempts -- if not much higher, if Winston plays well. Both can be good Fantasy players, but Winston is better for everyone else in this offense, as you'll see in my projections for each situation below.
NFLthedraftnetwork.com

Saints Will Have Successful 2021 Season If...

The New Orleans Saints have been a powerhouse organization in the NFL since their Super Bowl win in 2009. They had a steak where they missed the playoffs three years in a row between 2014 and 2016 (7-9 all three seasons), but outside of that, they have six division titles in that time and seven playoff appearances.
NFLcanalstreetchronicles.com

Taking a look at the Saints 2021 salaries: offense

The Saints answered one of their biggest offseason questions on Wednesday, signing right tackle Ryan Ramczyk to a 5-year $96 million extension. The three time All-Pro was an obvious choice for an extension, as he is arguably the best player at his position in the entire NFL. But just how much will the Saints be paying everyone else on offense this year? And who is next in line for an extension like Ramczyk? Let’s take a look.
NFLchatsports.com

Saints: The dual threat that could take NOLA to the 2021 Superbowl

Terron Armstead. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) As the New Orleans Saints transition into life after Drew Brees, there are still some pretty shiny silver linings after their future Hall-of-Famer hung up the black and gold last season. The Saints might not have a de facto quarterback to start their...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

NOLA Saints: Tre’Quan Smith is on the chopping block in 2021

The New Orleans Saints don’t have much depth behind Michael Thomas at wide receiver and that’s unfortunate because the team had high hopes for Tre’Quan Smith. The Saints spent a third-round pick on Smith in the 2018 NFL Draft and he’s been disappointing, to say the least. As a result,...
NFLnfltraderumors.co

NFC Notes: Falcons, Panthers, Saints

ESPN’s Michael Rothstein thinks the Falcons could flirt with a playoff spot or a top-five pick, it’s hard to get a read on exactly where their team stands in the first season under GM Terry Fontenot and HC Arthur Smith. Scott Bair of the team website writes that new Falcons...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Where do the New Orleans Saints rank in terms of overall talent?

The New Orleans Saints might not have Drew Brees as their quarterback anymore but the roster is still in decent shape. Both the offense and the defense could be in the top 10 in the league if all goes according to plan but as of now, they’re not completely garnering that kind of respect.
NFLPosted by
Pro Football Rumors

Jameis Winston the frontrunner for QB1 role in New Orleans?

The biggest question facing the Saints this offseason is whether Jameis Winston or Taysom Hill will be the team’s starting QB come Week 1. Mike Triplett of ESPN.com believes Winston may be the frontrunner given that he is younger and has more upside, but the turnover and accuracy problems he had as a member of the Buccaneers are still major issues that he will need to clean up.