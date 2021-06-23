Cancel
Denver, CO

90s in Denver today, but 70s on Friday

By Lisa Hidalgo
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r35gA_0actNViG00

DENVER — The nice break from the heat was short-lived! Temperatures climbed back to the middle 90s in Denver and it's going to be even warmer today.

We'll see 60s across the Denver metro are this morning with upper 90s this afternoon. Triple-digit heat is expected across the far northeastern and southeastern plains.

In the mountains, expect readings in the upper 70s to middle 80s during the afternoon.

Smoke from wildfires in Utah and Arizona will be persistent across the state and especially in western Colorado. Fire restrictions are in effect across much of western Colorado and several wildfires are burning and increasing in size over the western half of the state .

This hot weather will not last as long as the heatwave last week. In fact, expect a cooling trend late Thursday into the weekend.

Rain chances will increase, especially Friday and Saturday. Temperatures will be much cooler by Saturday, just in the low 70s in the Denver area.

Denver7 Weather

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

