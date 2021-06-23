Finsbury veteran joins Prosek Partners as London MD

Whitmore excited to join a company that ‘injects true value and opportunity into the oft-challenged media ecosystem’. STN Video is pleased to announce that Grant Whitmore has joined as their new Head of Strategic Partnerships. Whitmore comes to STN Video from BeeSpoke, an ad tech and media consultancy that he founded upon leaving Tribune Publishing in March of last year. While at Tribune, he was the Chief Digital Operations Officer. Prior to Tribune, Whitmore held a variety of digital leadership positions at major publishers such as New York Daily News, Hearst Magazines, and Hachette-Filipacchi.