Finsbury veteran joins Prosek Partners as London MD

prweek.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe appointment of Walters (pictured) follows the departure of former London MD Fiona Laffan, who in January joined asset management firm Intermediate Capital Group as global head of corporate affairs. Walters' appointment also follows that of Andrew Dowler, former Blackstone chief communications officer in Europe, as a senior advisor earlier...

www.prweek.com
New York City, NYinternationalinvestment.net

People Moves: M&G, Fairway Group, PGIM, Transamerica Life, RWC, Neubeurger Berman, PCB, Quilter, Blacktower FM

M&G has appointed Fabiana Fedeli to the newly created role of chief investment officer, equities, reporting to M&G plc's chief investment officer, Jack Daniels. The appointment follows M&G's commitment a year ago to revitalising its active equity investment capabilities, which has focussed on delivering more consistent investment performance and developing strategies to meet evolving customer and client needs.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Farid Fezoua joins TVM Capital Healthcare as Managing Partner

DUBAI, UAE, SINGAPORE, BOSTON and MUNICH, July 5, 2021 /CNW/ -- TVM Capital Healthcare, a global specialist healthcare private equity firm operating in emerging markets, announced today that Farid Fezoua joins the firm as a Managing Partner. Farid joins the firm from GE – where over an 18-year tenure, he held several senior positions as Managing Director, GE Capital Markets Middle East Africa, Central Asia & Turkey, President & CEO GE Healthcare Africa, and more recently served as President & CEO of GE's operations in Sub-Saharan Africa across all GE businesses including Healthcare. Farid comes to TVM Capital Healthcare following the successful exit of Cambridge Medical and Rehabilitation Center (CMRC) in March 2021 for $232 million, which represented a 4.6x return on capital invested – the largest MENA healthcare deal in recent years.
Economyirei.com

Paul Muno joins Kingstone Living & Care as new managing partner

Kingstone Real Estate has announced that Paul Muno is joining its Kingstone Living & Care (KLC) healthcare investment subsidiary as managing partner. Together with fellow Bärbel Schomberg, managing director, he will drive sustained growth within the healthcare property segment. KLC provides a platform for German and international institutional investors to invest in healthcare properties, such as nursing homes, age-appropriate forms of living, medical office buildings and rehabilitation clinics, through both funds and separate accounts.
Grocery & Supermaketr744.com

Hillphoenix Joins R744.com as Gold Partner

U.S. OEM Hillphoenix has joined leading CO2 (R744) refrigeration providers as a gold partner of the R744.com marketplace. Based in Conyers, Georgia (U.S.), Hillphoenix is part of Dover Corporation and manufactures display cases and commercial refrigeration systems. The company also services the industrial refrigeration industry with solutions for cold storage, food processing, ice rinks and biopharmaceuticals.
Houston, TXsetexasrecord.com

Leading restructuring lawyer Demetra Liggins joins McGuireWoods as partner in Houston

HOUSTON – Demetra Liggins has joined McGuireWoods’ Restructuring & Insolvency Department as a partner in Houston, bringing more than two decades of experience in business finance and restructuring for public and private companies, a press release states. Liggins works on in-court and out-of-court restructurings. Her clients include healthcare systems, oil...
Businessabovethelaw.com

Former CLO And Biglaw Partner Joins Virtual Law Firm As Managing Partner

David Reidy, formerly the Chief Legal & Compliance Officer at fintech startup Payactiv and before that a partner at McGuireWoods leading the national fintech practice, has joined Scale LLP as its new managing partner. “The chance to lead Scale LLP is a once-in-a-career opportunity,” said Reidy. “We are living through...
Businesssgbonline.com

Nike Marketing Veterans Join Jaanuu

Direct-to-consumer medical apparel brand Jaanuu announced it has hired two former executives from Nike, Inc. Dan Alder, former global head of marketing at Nike since 2002, has been appointed chief marketing officer, and Scott Shepley, an 18 year veteran in global brand marketing at Nike, has joined Jaanuu as VP of brand marketing.
Businessmartechseries.com

Media Veteran, Grant Whitmore joins STN Video as Head of Strategic Partnerships

Whitmore excited to join a company that ‘injects true value and opportunity into the oft-challenged media ecosystem’. STN Video is pleased to announce that Grant Whitmore has joined as their new Head of Strategic Partnerships. Whitmore comes to STN Video from BeeSpoke, an ad tech and media consultancy that he founded upon leaving Tribune Publishing in March of last year. While at Tribune, he was the Chief Digital Operations Officer. Prior to Tribune, Whitmore held a variety of digital leadership positions at major publishers such as New York Daily News, Hearst Magazines, and Hachette-Filipacchi.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

PharmaVentures Acts As Independent Commercial Expert With Respect To Spectral MD's IPO Listing This Month On London's AIM

OXFORD, England, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmaVentures is pleased to announce that it acted as an independent technical and commercial expert with respect to Spectral MD's listing on London's AIM on June 22nd. Adrian Dawkes, Vice President at PharmaVentures, said: "Through our expert knowledge across the medical device sector,...
BusinessLaw.com

MoFo London Finance Partner Jumps to US Rival

Morrison & Foerster finance partner Benoit Lavigne has joined King & Spalding in London. Lavigne joins the firm after three years as a partner in MoFo’s finance and projects group in London. He joined the firm from Ropes & Gray in 2018 where he had been a partner for five years, according to his LinkedIn profile.
Businessr744.com

Hussmann Joins R744.com as Silver Partner

U.S. refrigeration company Hussmann has joined some of the world’s foremost CO2 (R744) providers as a silver partner on the R744.com marketplace. Hussmann, a subsidiary of Japanese electronics giant Panasonic, has a strategic partnership with Systèmes LMP from Quebec, Canada, to provide customized transcritical CO2 systems. Hussmann, which has been...
BusinessLaw.com

Latham Grabs Freshfields London Tax Partner

Latham & Watkins has hired a Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer tax partner in London. According to a statement on Thursday, Helen Lethaby has joined the firm in the latest high profile Magic Circle partner move to a U.S. giant in the capital.
Businesssgbonline.com

Under Armour Veteran Joins CEO Coaching International

CEO Coaching International named Matt Shearer, a former executive at Under Armour, as its newest partner and coach. In his more than 20 years at Under Armour, Shearer played a major role in the early stages of brand and business development, focused on elevating the brand internationally. Shearer served as president of UA Canada for nearly two decades.
Businessrubbernews.com

Industry veteran joins Davis-Standard's aftermarket team

PAWCATUCK, Conn.—Davis-Standard L.L.C. will look to boost its presence in the Southeast U.S. and Mexico with the addition of James "Jim" Chura as an aftermarket sales engineer. Chura has 14 years of experience in the industry, most recently working as a regional sales account manager for ABB of Raleigh, N.C.
Businessodwyerpr.com

On the Move: Prosek Partners Snags FGH's Walters

Prosek Partners hires Phil Walters as a managing director in London. Walters comes to Prosek from Finsbury Glover Hering, where he was a managing director, advising a range of domestic and international clients on capital markets communications including M&A, shareholder activism, capital raising, crisis and issues management, corporate communications, reputation recovery and investor relations. Walters will be tasked with helping Prosek build out its London office. "Our private equity and special situations growth has been explosive, and Phil will greatly strengthen our capabilities in these areas. He also has the entrepreneurial spirit we love at Prosek,” said Prosek founder and managing partner Jennifer Prosek.
IndustryTravelDailyNews.com

Industry veteran Les Scane joins hihotels Corporate Team

ATLANTA – hihotels by Hospitality International, a recognized leader in franchising of conversion and new build hotels for economy lodging, announce the hiring of industry veteran Les Scane as a Franchise Development and Assurance & Marketing Program Director. Based out of the Grand Rapids, Michigan area, Scane will be spearheading...