Lightspin raises USD 16 mln Series A Round

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNext-generation cloud security platform Lightspin has raised USD 16 million Series A funding in a round led by Dell Technologies Capital and existing investor Ibex Investors. This round brings total funding to date to USD 20 million. Founded in 2020, Lightspin has developed a context-based cloud security platform for cloud-native and Kubernetes environments. The platform provides a full contextual view of all cloud assets and relationships, maps the potential attack paths, and prioritises and remediates the most critical security issues from build to runtime.

Personal Financethepaypers.com

Nigeria's FairMoney raises USD 42 mln in Series B

Nigeria-based fintech startup FairMoney has announced a USD 42 million Series B raise to diversify its offerings and expand to ‘become the financial hub for its users.’. Tiger Global Management led the round. Existing investors from the company’s previous rounds, DST Partners, Flourish Ventures, Newfund, and Speedinvest, participated. The investment comes after FairMoney raised EUR 10 million Series A in 2019 and EUR 1.2 million seed in 2018.
Marketsthepaypers.com

WazirX, TRM Labs to deploy crypto compliance platform

India-based cryptocurrency exchange WazirX has partnered with blockchain analytics provider TRM Labs to enhance anti-money laundering and anti-fraud measures for transactions conducted on the WazirX platform. TRM Labs provides a full-service platform for crypto compliance and risk management, including tools for wallet screening, transaction monitoring, and investigations. TRM's monitoring capability...
Worldthepaypers.com

Ghana's Zeepay raises close to USD 8 mln in funding

Ghana-based fintech Zeepay, has announced completion of a USD7.9 million Series A.0 funding. The funding is a hybrid of both equity and balance sheet funds to support its operations. Zeepay offers digital remittances from the diaspora to mobile wallets, bank accounts, and visa cards across 20 markets in Africa. The...
Marketsthepaypers.com

Orum gets 56 mln to boost interbank transfers

Orum, which aims to speed up the amount of time it takes to transfer money between banks, has raised USD 56 million in a Series B round of funding. The financing comes three months after Orum announced a USD 21 million Series A, and brings its total raised to over USD 82 million. Accel and Canapi Ventures co-led the round, which also included participation from existing backers Bain Capital Ventures, Inspired Capital, Homebrew, Acrew, Primary, Clocktower and Box Group, according to TechCrunch.
Marketsthepaypers.com

RippleX announces investment in Mintable

RippleX, an open platform for money, has invested in Mintable, an NFT marketplace that allows users to create, buy, and sell digital items using fiat or cryptocurrency. Mintable has announced USD 13 million in Series A funding to expand its platform support for more blockchains. This investment comes as tokenization launches into the mainstream; in fact, in 2020 alone, consumers spent USD 54 billion on non-fungible tokens (NFTs), according to the official press release.
Businessaithority.com

Articulate Raises $1.5 Billion In Series A Round Led By General Atlantic, With Participation From Blackstone Growth And ICONIQ Growth

One of the largest Series A rounds in history, partnerships will help company rapidly scale and expand footprint globally. Articulate Global, LLC, a market-leading SaaS provider of online training tools and e-learning authoring apps for the new world of work, announced a $1.5 billion Series A funding round led by General Atlantic, a leading global growth equity firm, and joined by funds managed by Blackstone Growth (BXG) and ICONIQ Growth. Bootstrapped by founder and CEO Adam Schwartz in 2002, today’s fundraise is Articulate’s first source of institutional capital, and the company is now valued at $3.75 billion in one of the largest Series A rounds ever. With these new partnerships, Articulate will aim to further accelerate its growth and scale internationally.
Reuters

S.Korea's Kakao Pay expects IPO to raise at least $969 mln

SEOUL, July 2 (Reuters) - South Korean fintech company Kakao Pay Corp’s planned initial public offering (IPO) is expected to raise at least 1.1 trillion won ($969 million), at the low end of an indicative price range, it said on Friday. ($1 = 1,135.2300 won) (Reporting by Heekyong Yang Editing by David Goodman )
TheStreet

Global Telecom Expense Management Market Report 2021: Globalization Of Businesses & Workforce Decentralization Provide A Solid Foundation For Wider Adoption Of TEM Solutions

DUBLIN, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Telecom Expense Management - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Telecom Expense Management Market to Reach $5.2 Billion by 2026. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Telecom Expense Management estimated at US$2.8 Billion in...
Technologythepaypers.com

AID:Tech gets USD 3.5 mln to build digital ID infrastructure

AID:Tech has raised USD 3.5 million from Affinidi (seeded by Temasek), through its sister company, to build a digital identity infrastructure. Nakhla Ventures, angel investors Josue Estrada (COO at Chan-Zuckerberg Initiative), and Richard Wang (Partner at Draper Dragon) also participated in the Series A round. AID:Tech is a blockchain focused fintech, founded in 2016 with the vision of popularising Digital Wallets for payments and pay-outs. Their flagship consumer offering is the Global Wallet Solution (GWS) that assists customers and consumers to process payments and disbursements, using blockchain technology.
Reuters

VietJet says to sell 15% stake, raise $300 mln via int'l bond sale

HANOI, June 29 (Reuters) - Vietnam's VietJet Aviation (VJC.HM) said on Tuesday it plans to sell a stake of up to 15% via a private placement and raise $300 million through an international bond sale to boost the budget airline's financial capacity when travel markets revive. The company's shareholders had...
The Press

Beeflow Raises $8.3MM Series A Round, Backed by Ospraie Ag Science, Steve Jurvetson, Jeff Wilke and Others

LOS ANGELES, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Beeflow, a leader in crop pollination technologies, announced today the close if its $8.3 million Series A financing round, led by Ospraie Ag Science and joined by Future Ventures' Steve Jurvetson (Board member of Tesla, SpaceX), Jeff Wilke (former Amazon CEO, Worldwide Consumer), Vectr Ventures, SOSV's IndieBio and Grid Exponential.
Reuters

Philippines' Voyager raises $167 mln from KKR, Tencent

MANILA, June 28 (Reuters) - Philippine digital and financial services firm Voyager Innovations has raised $167 million for its expansion programme, including a venture into digital banking, its listed and largest shareholder said on Monday. Shareholders PLDT Inc (TEL.PS), private equity firm KKR & Co Inc (KKR.N) and Chinese tech...
Marketsthepaypers.com

Blockchain Capital raises USD 300 mln for Fund V

US-based Blockchain Capital has raised USD 300 million for its Fund V round. The fund was heavily oversubscribed at its USD 300 million hard cap with participation from strategic investors, pension funds, major university endowments and family offices from around the world. Since its inception in 2013, Blockchain Capital has invested in more than 110 companies, protocols and crypto assets across the ecosystem. The portfolio includes such industry players as Coinbase, Kraken, Anchorage and OpenSea, as well as DeFi leaders Aave, Nexus Mutual, and UMA.
Businessfinancemagnates.com

Mercuryo Raises $7.5 Million in a Series A Funding Round

Mercuryo, a London-based startup specializing in building cross-border payments network, announced on Monday that it had raised $7.5 million in a Series A round of funding. The maneuver was possible after Target Global, an International Venture Capital firm, headed the funding process. “The need for fast and efficient international payments,...
Marketsthepaypers.com

Voyager raises USD 167 mln for financial services expansion

Philippines-based Voyager has raised USD 167 million to fast-track financial inclusion in the Philippines through its financial technology arm, PayMaya Philippines (PayMaya). Participating in the funding were existing shareholders PLDT, KKR, a global investment firm, and Tencent, a technology company in China. Voyager welcomed IFC Financial Institutions Growth Fund, a fund managed by the IFC Asset Management Company as a new investor. IFC AMC is a division of the International Finance Corporation, a member of the World Bank Group, and an existing investor in Voyager.
BusinessSilicon Republic

Galway medtech Palliare raises $8m in Series A round

The Galway-based company will use the new funding to further its insufflator technology while also investing in research. Palliare, an emerging company that designs technology to make operating rooms safer, has raised $8m in Series A funding. The funds will be used to support the commercial US launch of its...
Marketskitco.com

Blockchain platform Chainalysis raises $100 mln, crosses $4 bln valuation

June 24 (Reuters) - (This June 24 story corrects company name throughout to "Chainalysis" from "Chainanalysis") Blockchain data platform Chainalysis said on Thursday it had raised $100 million in its latest funding round led by investment firm Coatue, taking its valuation to $4.2 billion. The seven-year old company, which provides...