Lightspin raises USD 16 mln Series A Round
Next-generation cloud security platform Lightspin has raised USD 16 million Series A funding in a round led by Dell Technologies Capital and existing investor Ibex Investors. This round brings total funding to date to USD 20 million. Founded in 2020, Lightspin has developed a context-based cloud security platform for cloud-native and Kubernetes environments. The platform provides a full contextual view of all cloud assets and relationships, maps the potential attack paths, and prioritises and remediates the most critical security issues from build to runtime.thepaypers.com