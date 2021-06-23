Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Does a Ben Simmons trade make sense? What about Spencer Dinwiddie? Exploring 2 options for the Chicago Bulls in their search for a point guard.

By Jamal Collier, Chicago Tribune
Posted by 
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 11 days ago

The NBA’s offseason landscape is starting to take shape — and there’s good news for the Chicago Bulls and their possible point guard options. Two intriguing potential targets emerged last weekend that the Bulls could explore to help fill their need.

First, Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie declined his $12.3 million player option for next season and will be an unrestricted free agent this summer. Then, after yet another disappointing second-round exit following their Game 7 loss to the Atlanta Hawks, the Philadelphia 76ers seem almost certain to explore trade options for Ben Simmons.

The Bulls probably needed point guard help even before the news broke of Coby White’s left shoulder surgery earlier this month, but with the start of his season in question, adding to that position should be an even higher priority.

The point guard options are not limited to these two players, but the Bulls should explore both Simmons and Dinwiddie as possibilities for their team. Let’s take a look at the fit for each player.

Exploring a trade for Ben Simmons

Let’s be clear, Simmons is a better player than his embarrassing performance in Game 7 on Sunday night and is certainly capable of more than he showed in the entire series against the Hawks.

He will turn 25 in July and is already a three-time All-Star with All-Defensive and All-NBA team showings under his belt. Simmons is an excellent playmaker in transition and legitimately one of the best and most versatile defensive players in the league (even during his lousy Game 7, the 6-foot-11 Simmons gave 6-foot-1 Trae Young fits on the perimeter).

But his flaws that got exposed in these playoffs have been a common theme for why Philadelphia has lost in the second round three of the past four seasons. Simmons’ refusal to shoot and seeming disinterest in developing his offensive game is a reason to approach with caution, especially in a league dominated by perimeter scoring. Yes, Simmons does a lot on the court, but where he struggles happens to be the most important. And he comes with $147 million remaining on a contract that runs through 2025.

It has made Simmons a divisive player by those insistent on pointing out all the good while ignoring the bad or vice versa.

Should the Bulls be the team to pull the trigger on a trade?

On paper, Simmons has the perfect skills to complement Zach LaVine in the backcourt. Simmons is young and could be the playmaker the team has lacked while cleaning up some shaky backcourt defense. LaVine is an elite scorer and offensive player, but can still get exposed at times defensively. Simmons is an elite defensive player, but in crunch time during the playoffs he’s been a liability on the offensive end. Finding a way to pair those two with Nikola Vučević, who shot over 40% from 3 this year, could work wonders.

The issue here is finding a trade match that does not include LaVine.

Philadelphia still has Joel Embiid, who played like an MVP candidate when healthy and is in the prime of his career at 27. The 76ers will want to take advantage of his best years, so a package centering around the Bulls’ intriguing young talent — White, 19-year old Patrick Williams or whatever remaining draft capital the Bulls have left — doesn’t seem enticing.

A swap of LaVine for Simmons could have made sense six months or a year ago. It’s hard to fathom how it does now. Not when LaVine is coming off his best season, making his first All-Star team and forcing everyone to reimagine his ceiling while Simmons’ limitations were just on display for everyone to see.

So, if LaVine is off the table and the 76ers are going to explore trades for Simmons, Philly is likely to have better — and more proven — options than what the Bulls can offer.

Signing Spencer Dinwiddie in free agency

While Simmons’ name got all the headlines this weekend, Dinwiddie could be just as enticing. And the Bulls have a cleaner path toward acquiring him.

Dinwiddie, 28, played in just three games last season because of a partially torn ACL, but he could be seeking a new home outside of Brooklyn where he can play a bigger role in an offense. Enter the Bulls, a team that could allow Dinwiddie to get back to his form from his last full season in 2019-20. With Kevin Durant still recovering from a torn Achilles and Kyrie Irving in and out of the lineup, Dinwiddie averaged 20.6 points and 6.8 assists per game.

The Bulls could use that kind of production and someone capable of running the offense next to LaVine and Vučević.

Dinwiddie is a skilled passer who attacks the rim, gets to the free-throw line, and at 6-foot-5, would add good positional size to the backcourt, which should help defensively. He does lack consistency as a 3-point shooter, however, converting on only 31.8% in his career.

But Dinwiddie also seems likely to come at a manageable price tag for the Bulls in free agency. He’ll be seeking a raise from the roughly $13 million he was owed, but the uncertainty of his injury might be enough to keep that price from ballooning too high. So, while it would take some maneuvering to clear cap room — renouncing Tomáš Satoranský and/or Thad Young — the Bulls could find a match. Or they could work out some sort of sign-and-trade with the Nets.

The Bulls should at least check in on both Dinwiddie and Simmons to see if they can meet their price tag. But regardless, if they strike out on both of these players, fans can be excited that the Bulls have options. The point guard market is starting to look robust, and it’ll be interesting to see who the Bulls can come away with.

Community Policy
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

Chicago, IL
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for Chicago breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, weather and traffic.

 https://www.chicagotribune.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trae Young
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Spencer Dinwiddie
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Zach Lavine
Person
Coby White
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Kevin Durant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Chicago Bulls#The Atlanta Hawks#Mvp#Philly#Acl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
Related
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Cavaliers-Sixers trade is focused on Ben Simmons to Cleveland

With high expectations of reaching the NBA Finals this season and being the 1-seed in the Eastern Conference, everything seemed to be going smoothly for the Philadelphia 76ers in the postseason until they ran into the Atlanta Hawks. The 76ers had beaten the Hawks twice in the regular season, but they were unable to advance past them in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, as they lost this series in Game 7.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

A Ben Simmons-CJ McCollum trade makes most sense for 76ers and Blazers

A simple Ben Simmons for CJ McCollum trade would make the Philadelphia 76ers and Portland Trail Blazers rosters so much better. With the Philadelphia 76ers and the Portland Trail Blazers having major roster issues, it would make all the sense in the world for these two playoff teams to strike a deal that sends Ben Simmons to the Rose City and CJ McCollum to the City of Brotherly Love this offseason.
NBABleacher Report

Stephen A. Smith Believes Warriors Will Make Push to Trade for 76ers' Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons' future with the Philadelphia 76ers is in question following his poor playoff performances, and a suitor for his services reportedly may be emerging. On Friday's episode of ESPN's First Take (h/t Drew Shiller of Yahoo Sports), Stephen A. Smith called it "a damn lie" that the Sixers aren't interested in trading Simmons.
NBASportsGrid

What To Do With Ben Simmons?

There is some upside, and Ben Simmons himself has shown that upside before. Clips from the first summer league that he played in had resurfaced after last night and are circling around social media. He was shooting jump shots, he was getting into the post, he was dribbling around and he was spinning around guys and shooting 18 footers.
NBADeadspin

It doesn’t matter what we think if Ben Simmons’ teammates are done with him

I admit that I fell into the trap of using every NBA playoff game as a referendum on the legacy of every NBA star. Things are never that simple, and winning a championship is hard. Especially in the NBA, where it’s an actual referendum on how your team is built. It’s not hockey where the bounces just go your way for a month, or baseball, when your bullpen can’t give up a hit for a couple weeks. Playoffs are more “you are what your record says you are” than the NBA.
NBAYardbarker

What Is The Trade Value Of Ben Simmons: 3 Best Trade Packages For The Philadelphia 76ers

Ben Simmons is under a ton of criticism after his putrid performances during the second round of the NBA playoffs this year. The 3-time All-Star shot the worst free throw percentage in history when he only nailed 34.2% of his shots at the stripe. Most importantly, he showed a complete lack of confidence in himself on offense and it greatly affected Philadelphia's chances at making the Eastern Conference Finals.
NBAaudacy.com

CJ McCollum talks about being involved in trade rumors for Ben Simmons

One of the most popular names mentioned in a potential Ben Simmons trade is Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum. Well, McCollum discussed the rumors and his thought on Simmons and his future on the latest episode of his podcast, Pull Up with CJ McCollum. "I only mention this [Simmons...
NBAFanSided

The Whiteboard: A 5-team Ben Simmons trade to make everyone happy

The Whiteboard is The Step Back’s daily basketball newsletter, covering the NBA, WNBA and more. Subscribe here to get it delivered to you via email each morning. The NBA Finals are rapidly approaching but much of the rest of the league is already focused on the offseason and building fantasy blockbuster trades. The Warriors are reportedly shopping James Wiseman and the No. 7 pick, Ben Simmons’ agent is already meeting with the 76ers about his future and the Trail Blazers are in desperate need of an upgrade. I put those three together with a few other teams to try and find a deal that works for everyone.
NBAsilverscreenandroll.com

Podcast: Does Ben Simmons make any sense for the Lakers?

On this week’s episode of “The Anthony Irwin Show,” Adam Mares of DNVR stops by to, well, catch up, seeing as we hadn’t podcasted in weeks. It truly is the biggest reunion in recent history. Looking at you, “Friends” cast. To start the show, we discussed Ben Simmons’ brutal playoff...
NBAPosted by
Audacy

Spencer Dinwiddie expected to decline his 2021-22 player option: report

The Brooklyn Nets’ season ended on Saturday night, and they may already be one player short just hours into the offseason. According to NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Spencer Dinwiddie is expected to decline his $12.3 million player option for 2021-22 prior to Monday’s deadline and become an unrestricted free agent.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bulls: 3 reasons to stay far away from Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons is fresh off the lowest point in his career as an NBA “superstar.” The 76ers point guard is most likely to hit the trade block after the eye-popping series he performed with little action on the court. Should the Chicago Bulls go after him?. Ben Simmons is certainly...
NBACBS Sports

Ben Simmons trade options: How much 76ers' limited point guard's really worth and where he could possibly land

The top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers were outscored by 23 points with Dwight Howard on the floor in their second-round loss to the Atlanta Hawks. Danny Green missed most of the series due to an injury. Matisse Thybulle committed multiple unforgivable fouls. Tobias Harris missed multiple gimmes at the basket in a close Game 7. Doc Rivers ran a 10-man rotation in that loss, sat his second-best scorer (Seth Curry) for 17 minutes because of foul trouble and tried inserting an ice-cold Shake Milton into the game for the first time at the start of the fourth quarter. In total, he gave his bench 69 minutes of playing time. The Nets and Bucks combined to give theirs 49 in a more traditional Game 7 that even included in an overtime period.
NBAnetsdaily.com

Winfield: Spencer Dinwiddie wants ‘the bag’ and ‘home’ after declining Nets option

Kristian Winfield reports Thursday that Spencer Dinwiddie has, as expected, declined his $12.3 million player option and wants a big contract, preferably with a team near his hometown of Los Angeles, where he has been working out since his ACL surgery back in January. Dinwiddie who had hoped to return in time for the NBA Finals was cleared for basketball activities earlier this week.
NBAYardbarker

Anonymous NBA exec points out problem with trading for Ben Simmons

In the NBA, perception matters a great deal, and that’s one problem that any GM trading for Ben Simmons would face right now. David Aldridge of The Athletic weighed in on a possible trade involving Simmons and Damian Lillard, and explained why the Portland Trail Blazers would have a difficult time making that sort of deal, even if it made sense. Aldridge cited an anonymous NBA executive who pointed out that, even if Simmons is very good, there would be major issues and risk from Portland’s standpoint in making that deal.