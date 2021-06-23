Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Sharing personal NHS data: The ‘anti-data’ movement is more dangerous than anti-vaxxers

prweek.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are conflicted. We think that surely sharing data can bring benefits but we’re concerned about the evil that could be done. The latest media furore over health data has led to Matt Hancock delaying the new NHS Digital patient data store until September, allegedly due to a lack of public consultation.

www.prweek.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Hancock
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhs#Vax#Data Sharing#Health Data#Nhs Digital#National#Pr#Luddite#Gps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Data Security
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Data Privacy
Related
Public HealthTelegraph

NHS patients should be given ample opportunity to opt out of data-sharing

Our medical records contain our most personal information. As Matt Hancock, the Health Secretary, has put it, they belong to us, not the NHS or the Government or some far-off pharmaceutical company. But they also contain data that is of great benefit to researchers and drug manufacturers looking for the next great breakthrough in treatments for ailments ranging from cancer to Alzheimer’s.
Public HealthBBC

NHS data strategy: Hancock defends data sharing plan

NHS patients in England will get greater control over their health and social care data under plans set out by the government, Matt Hancock says. It means people will be able to access their medical records from different parts of the NHS through various apps. However critics are worried that...
Medical & Biotechgeneticliteracyproject.org

22% of Americans identify as anti-vaxxers as a reflection of their ‘social identity’, poll finds

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. A study of more than 1,000 demographically representative participants found that about 22 percent of Americans self-identify as anti-vaxxers, and tend to embrace the label as a form of social identity.
Sciencebiospace.com

Data Supports Use of Anti-Parasitic Drug Ivermectin in COVID-19 Patients, Study Shows

Use of the anti-parasitic drug ivermectin could reduce COVID-19-related deaths, data from a peer-reviewed study shows. The study, published last week in the American Journal of Therapeutics, analyzed data from multiple clinical studies assessing ivermectin as a potential treatment for COVID-19. Ivermectin, which is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as a treatment for intestinal strongyloidiasis and onchocerciasis, which are two conditions caused by parasitic worms, has anti-inflammatory properties. Ivermectin has also been approved as a topical treatment for head lice. The scientific team wanted to determine the impact this drug would have against COVID-19, particularly in reducing infection and mortality. And, from what the research suggests, the team is confident in the efficacy of ivermectin against COVID-19.
Public HealthWorld Economic Forum

This is how we outrun the next pandemic

A new target of 100 days for diagnostics, therapeutics and vaccines to respond to future pandemics has been set;. Global protocols on clinical trials will need to be agreed, smart and distributed manufacturing capacity increased and health workers engaged to achieve this goal;. "A coalition of the willing" from the...
HealthBBC

NHS data sale 'an invasion of privacy', campaigners say

An NHS trust has said it will consult patients before selling 1.1 million medical records it owns to a private firm later this year. NHS Somerset Foundation Trust struck the deal with Sensyne Health in November 2020 but is yet to transfer any information. Campaigners have labelled the plan "an...
Engineeringaithority.com

Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust Selects Indica Labs To Deliver Their Digital Pathology Solution With HALO AP

Following a formal tender process, Nottingham University Hospitals (NUH) NHS Trust today announced the selection of Indica Labs to aid in full digitisation of the pathology workflow. Indica Labs will deliver its leading digital pathology software, HALO AP, fully integrated with existing hospital systems, alongside multiple Hamamatsu Nanozoomer scanners. NUH,...
MarketsZDNet

More than words: Shedding light on the data terminology mess

We need XYZ. Definitely. It's in all analyst reports, it's trending off the charts, and our competitors have it, too. So let's find a vendor who's got it, and get ourselves invested. That should do it. Sound familiar? Hopefully, technology investment decisions in your company are not made this way....
Public SafetySpringfield News Sun

More than a billion people affected in top U.S. data breaches in 2021

This year has been a big one for data breaches and cyberattacks on companies and organizations. Since January 2021 the 10 largest data breaches in the U.S. affected 1.1 billion individuals, according to the Identity Theft Resource Center. Facebook and LinkedIn breaches top the list. The center is nonprofit and...
Sciencesciencecodex.com

Big data are no substitute for personal input in surveys

When the analysis of digital data reaches its limits, methods that focus on observations made by individuals can be useful. In contexts such as the coronavirus pandemic, a method called human social sensing can elicit information that is difficult to obtain from digital trace data. Prof. Frauke Kreuter at Ludwig-Maximilians-Universitaet (LMU) in Munich is now using this method with the global "Covid Trends & Impact Survey" to predict the course of the pandemic.
Health ServicesHealthcare IT News

Critical access hospitals lag behind in advanced EHR use functions

A study published this week in the Journal of the American Medical Informatics Association found that, although electronic health record adoption is essentially ubiquitous, critical access hospitals lag behind in advanced use functions. "As EHR adoption has become universal, the need to measure hospital use of advanced EHR functions that...
Public SafetyMedCity News

Ransomware onslaught shines spotlight on patient data privacy shortcomings

In recent weeks, multiple industries have experienced the devastating consequences of ransomware attacks. A May ransomware attack on Colonial Pipeline — one of the largest pipeline operators in the U.S. — triggered widespread shortages of gas and jet fuel. In June, the world’s largest meat processor shut down nine American plants after being hit.
HealthVentureBeat

AI Weekly: WHO outlines steps for creating inclusive AI health care systems

This week, the World Health Organization (WHO) released its first global report on AI in health, along with six guiding principles for design, development, and deployment. The fruit of two years of consultations with WHO-appointed experts, the work cautions against overestimating the benefits of AI while highlighting how it could be used to improve screening for diseases, assist with clinical care, and more.
Healthpharmaceutical-journal.com

Government proposes raising qualifying age for free NHS prescriptions to 66 years

People in England aged 60–65 years could be expected to pay for prescriptions, under a new proposal from the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC). Currently, patients aged over 60 years are exempt from prescription charges, but the DHSC has proposed raising this to align with the state pension age (SPA) of 66 years.
Electronicsmobihealthnews.com

Roundup: Philips announces new chief innovation and strategy officer, robotics to improve adult social care and more briefs

As part of the Social Care Digital Innovation Programme and the Social Care Digital Innovation Accelerators projects, 69 local authorities have developed and showcased robotic digital approaches to assist in adult social care. Run by NHS Digital in collaboration with the Local Government Association, the computer-controlled robots – known as...