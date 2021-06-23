Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

H+K hires former Centrica Business comms lead

prweek.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHighmore-Talbot will be a senior lead for clients in the practice, which includes Shell, Vattenfall and the Net Zero Teesside project. She will partner Energy + Industrials practice leader Karen Butcher, who has taken the reins of the practice while Sara Jurkowsky is on maternity leave. She has 17 years...

www.prweek.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comms#Centrica Business#Shell#Vattenfall#Energy Industrials#E On#H K London
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
Softwareaithority.com

RealPage Appoints Dana Jones as Chief Executive Officer

RealPage, Inc., a leading global provider of software and data analytics to the real estate industry, today announced that Dana Jones has been named Chief Executive Officer. Jones, who was a member of RealPage’s Board of Directors since 2019 and has over two decades of experience leading and growing global enterprise software businesses, will succeed long-time CEO and founder Steve Winn, effective August 2, 2021. She will also serve as President and as a member of RealPage’s Board of Directors.
Businessfinextra.com

Tesco bank appoints interim underwriting chief

Tesco Bank has announced the appointment of Gary Duggan to the roles of interim Chief Executive Officer, Tesco Underwriting, and interim Chief Insurance Officer, Tesco Bank. These appointments are subject to regulatory approval. Gary has spent his career in banking and insurance and is currently a senior adviser at Oxbow...
BusinessBusiness Insider

Farid Fezoua joins TVM Capital Healthcare as Managing Partner

DUBAI, UAE, SINGAPORE, BOSTON and MUNICH, July 5, 2021 /CNW/ -- TVM Capital Healthcare, a global specialist healthcare private equity firm operating in emerging markets, announced today that Farid Fezoua joins the firm as a Managing Partner. Farid joins the firm from GE – where over an 18-year tenure, he held several senior positions as Managing Director, GE Capital Markets Middle East Africa, Central Asia & Turkey, President & CEO GE Healthcare Africa, and more recently served as President & CEO of GE's operations in Sub-Saharan Africa across all GE businesses including Healthcare. Farid comes to TVM Capital Healthcare following the successful exit of Cambridge Medical and Rehabilitation Center (CMRC) in March 2021 for $232 million, which represented a 4.6x return on capital invested – the largest MENA healthcare deal in recent years.
Businessprweek.com

Greenbrook hires investor relations heavyweight as an advisor

Piers Dennison brings more than 20 years' experience in the investment industry to Greenbrook, including eight years at Park Square Capital, where he was a member of the firm’s Investment and Executive committees. He has also served as head of European business development for Providence Equity Partners and head of...
Businessprweek.com

BCW appoints Malcolm as consumer lead amid restructure

In his role as group managing director of Consumer Marketing, Tom Malcolm is responsible for overseeing the growth of the practice. He will also lead a Transformation Board within the business, responsible for the delivery of innovation workstreams. Under the new leadership structure, Paola Nicolaides and Lee Waite will report...
BusinessThe Poultry Site

David Bravo appointed Chief Science Officer at Nutreco

With immediate effect, David Bravo has joined Nutreco as Chief Science Officer (CScO) to lead the company’s new fundamental research unit, which will bring ideas to proof of concept and replenish the company’s new product pipeline. David joined the company from Land O’Lakes feed business unit, where he was most recently Director Innovation & Technology Scouting.
BusinessPosted by
The Press

DEPLABS, Inc. Announces Rebranding, Changes Name to Mira Commerce

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mira Commerce Digital Agency, formerly known as DEPLABS, Inc., a premier Digital Transformation Consultancy specializing in online commerce, announced today their name change and rebranding to Mira Commerce Digital Agency. Over the past 17 years, the company has evolved from a small...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Kevin Brackman Joins Advent Technologies As CFO (Photo: Business Wire)

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (ADN) ("Advent" or the "Company"), an innovation-driven leader in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology space, today announced that Kevin Brackman will be joining the Company as its new Chief Financial Officer. He will report to Advent Chairman and CEO Dr. Vasilis Gregoriou. This press release...
BusinessHPCwire

IBM Leadership Changes: Jim Whitehurst Stepping Down

July 2, 2021 — In a blog post, Arvind Krishna, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, IBM, shared news of leadership changes in the company. The blog post is included in full below. Our hybrid cloud and AI strategy is strongly resonating with clients. I believe we are at a watershed...
Businesswkzo.com

WhatsApp says hires former Amazon executive Mahatme to lead India payments

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – Facebook Inc-owned WhatsApp messenger said on Monday it was appointing a former Amazon executive as the head of payments in India as it looks to scale the service in its biggest market by users. Manesh Mahatme, officially director WhatsApp payments – India, will help improve users’...
Charleston, SCcrbjbizwire.com

Commercial Solar Firm Hires Business Development Manager

[CHARLESTON, SC, May 19, 2021] – Charleston based commercial and industrial solar PV design and build firm, VerdeSol, has brought on Will Shirey as Business Development Manager. Shirey joins partners Keith Freeman and Sonya Cordina to develop new projects for the company in the Southeast, with a focus on the state of South Carolina.
Saint Louis, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Explore St. Louis hires former Bayer executive

Jeanice Baker, a former Bayer executive, was appointed chief financial officer for Explore St. Louis, the destination marketing organization of St. Louis and St. Louis County and operator of the America’s Center Convention. Complex. Baker previously served as a finance leader in various roles over 14 years with Bayer Corp.,...
Businessprweek.com

BMO Financial Group hires Kimberley Goode as chief comms and social impact officer

CHICAGO: BMO Financial Group has appointed Kimberley Goode as chief communications and social impact officer, effective August 2. Reporting to chief strategy and operations officer Cameron Fowler, she’ll divide her time between the company’s Toronto and Chicago offices. In this newly created role, Goode will lead a group, which combines...
Businesswealthmanagement.com

Intelliflo Hires Former Envestnet Exec to Lead Platform Unification

Intelliflo, Invesco's financial advice umbrella organization that includes advisor-focused companies Jemstep, RedBlack, Portfolio Pathway, Intelliflo UK and i4C, has created and filled a new role to oversee product alignment and build out a unified platform, according to an announcement from the firm. Blake Kannady has been hired as intelliflo’s first chief product officer, and the former VP of user experience and product development at Envestnet will be reporting directly to intelliflo CEO Nick Eatock.
Businessprweek.com

Former Chancellor comms director joins investment bank

Trowbridge – who served as a special adviser and director of communications for Philip Hammond when he was Chancellor between 2016 and 2019 – will join Lazard’s global communications team. She brings 15 years of experience as a communications consultant, strategist and journalist. Since 2019, Trowbridge has worked as an...
Dearborn, MIDetroit Free Press

Ford Motor Co. hires former Renault exec Franck Louis-Victor to lead new businesses

A former Groupe Renault executive, Franck Louis-Victor, will join Ford Motor Co. on July 1 as vice president of new businesses, the Dearborn automaker announced Monday. His role is essential to developing and implementing a strategic plan for the Ford+ plan to create new value for customers and stakeholders, the company said in a news release. He will oversee the New Businesses Platform Team.
Businessprweek.com

Barclays makes two senior hires under new corporate comms chief

Former Daily Telegraph financial editor James Quinn becomes global head of corporate communications, consumer banking and payments. Quinn, who starts in July, worked at Credit Suiss until the end of 2020, latterly as managing director, head of group corporate communications. He replaces James Lundie, who has departed after six years...