NEW YORK, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnicom Media Group (OMG), the media services division of Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) - Get Report dominated the Media Network of the Festival competition at the 2021 Cannes Festival of Media. OMG agencies PHD and OMD earned first and second place respectively in the highly competitive category that honors the best performing media agency. Traditionally known as Media Network of the Year, the name of the award was adjusted for the 2021 festival to reflect that this year's judging encompassed two years of work following the cancellation of the 2020 festival due to Covid-19.