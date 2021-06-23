Cancel
Photos: Scenes From Across America As COVID-19 Restrictions Begin To Lift

By Brigid Bergen
WABE
 11 days ago
Cassandra Cast, second from left, smiles while holding her 9-month-old grandson, Zoli Rae, next to her daughter, LaTriece Arthur, left, daughter-in-law Christina Arthur, and Christina’s mom, Barbara Arthur, right, on Monday, April 19, 2021, at LaTriece and Christina Arthur’s home on Vashon Island. Cassandra Cast and Barbara Arthur traveled from Boston and Atlanta, respectively, to meet their grandson Zoli Rae for the first time. KUOW Photo/Megan Farmer.

WABE

Charly Palmer Explores The History Of Black Americans And Their African Heritage In Hammonds House Exhibit

A retrospective of works by American artist Charly Palmer comes to the Hammonds House Museum this summer. A fine artist, muralist, and illustrator of children’s books, Palmer’s paintings and mixed media works explore themes of African-American identity. The new exhibition, “Departure,” will show works never before seen by the public, as well as new pieces created expressly for this event. Charly Palmer joined “City Lights” host Lois Reitzes to talk about “Departure” and the multiple meanings of the word, and the history of Black America and African origins told through his art.
WABE

Documentary ‘Jack & Yaya’ Looks At The Tight-Knit Bond Between Two Transgender Friends

“Jack & Yaya,” a documentary film about a transgender woman and man, follows best friends from early childhood through their parallel journeys of radical self-discovery. Meeting as neighbors across a backyard fence in South Jersey, then instantly inseparable, Jack and Yaya are in their thirties now and remain devoted friends, knowing more than anyone about each other’s true natures and processes of transitioning. Inspired to capture this unique alliance, partners Jennifer Bagley and Mary Hewey directed and produced the documentary that follows Jack and Yaya through reunions with their families and communities. “City Lights” producer Summer Evans spoke with Hewey, along with Yaya, to talk about their story and the experience of documenting them.
WABE

‘Cops’ Creator John Langley Dies During Road Race in Mexico

John Langley creator of the long-running TV series “Cops,” has died during a road race in Mexico, a family spokeswoman said. Langley died in Baja, Mexico, of an apparent heart attack Saturday during the Coast to Coast Ensenada-San Felipe 250 off-road race, family spokeswoman Pam Golum said. He was 78.
WABE

‘Footnotes’ Explores The Historic All-Black Cast And Creative Team Of 1921 Broadway ‘Shuffle Along’

One hundred years ago, Broadway saw the premiere of “Shuffle Along,” the first show of its kind with an all-Black cast and creative team. It was a momentous event that would have a lasting impact on American musical theater, but the controversies of the musical, and the continuing complexities of the feelings it still stirs today, might help explain why it isn’t a household name for many. Nevertheless, author and cultural historian Caseen Gaines, in his new book “Footnotes: The Black Artists Who Rewrote the Rules of the Great White Way,” assures us that “Shuffle Along” is well worth remembering. He joined “City Lights” host Lois Reitzes via Zoom to talk about the historic musical, and the seismic shift in Black representation in American theater that it created.