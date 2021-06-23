Photos: Scenes From Across America As COVID-19 Restrictions Begin To Lift

One hundred years ago, Broadway saw the premiere of “Shuffle Along,” the first show of its kind with an all-Black cast and creative team. It was a momentous event that would have a lasting impact on American musical theater, but the controversies of the musical, and the continuing complexities of the feelings it still stirs today, might help explain why it isn’t a household name for many. Nevertheless, author and cultural historian Caseen Gaines, in his new book “Footnotes: The Black Artists Who Rewrote the Rules of the Great White Way,” assures us that “Shuffle Along” is well worth remembering. He joined “City Lights” host Lois Reitzes via Zoom to talk about the historic musical, and the seismic shift in Black representation in American theater that it created.