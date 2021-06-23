Cancel
Turkish online retailer Hepsiburada launches IPO roadshow on NASDAQ

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 11 days ago

ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Turkish e-commerce platform Hepsiburada launched a roadshow for its initial public offering of 54.74 million class B shares on NASDAQ, the company said on Wednesday. In a statement, the company said the IPO price is expected to be between $11-$13 per share and Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan...

kfgo.com
