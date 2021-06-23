ATTORNEY GENERAL TONG CALLS ON USPS TO STOP FURTHER SERVICE CUTS
(Hartford, CT) — Attorney General William Tong joined a group of 21 attorneys general and two cities calling on the Postal Regulatory Commission to oppose Postmaster General DeJoy’s efforts to increase delivery times for First-Class Mail and other essential postal services. The proposed changes could impact up to 96 percent of ZIP codes in the United States. Forty percent of all First-Class mail in the United States will be slowed down by these proposed changes.www.doingitlocal.com