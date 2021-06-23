Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Corsicana, TX

Corsicana police Communications Team awarded

By From Staff Reports
Posted by 
Corsicana Daily Sun
Corsicana Daily Sun
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4euNfX_0actMQC000

The Corsicana Police Department congratulates Caylin Milligan, Chelsea Dyer and Savannah Ybarra, and the entire Corsicana Police Department Emergency Communications Team, recently awarded by the North Central Texas 9-1-1 region.

Milligan and Dyer were winners of the 2020 Trainer of the Year for outstanding work they do in training new hires in the Communications Center.

Ybarra earned an award for 2020 Professional of the Year for her excellent service and dedication to her profession and the departments she serves.

The entire Communications Team were recipients of the 2020 TDD/TTY award for their outstanding performance and dedication to 911.

Community Policy
Corsicana Daily Sun

Corsicana Daily Sun

Corsicana, TX
580
Followers
87
Post
68K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Corsicana Daily Sun

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Savannah, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Corsicana, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Communications Center#9 1 1#Tty#The North Central Texas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Navarro County, TXPosted by
Corsicana Daily Sun

NCSO welcomes new recruits

The Navarro County Sheriff's Office recently welcomed new employees Cody Hudson and Oscar Campos who have been hired and will enter a 16 week Patrol FTO program. “Both deputies were classmates at the Navarro College Police Academy in 2021 and we are pleased that they will begin their law enforcement career with us here at the NCSO,” Sheriff Elmer Tanner said. “We congratulate both Cody and Oscar and hope you also will join me in wishing them all the very best with their new positions.”