Corsicana police Communications Team awarded

The Corsicana Police Department congratulates Caylin Milligan, Chelsea Dyer and Savannah Ybarra, and the entire Corsicana Police Department Emergency Communications Team, recently awarded by the North Central Texas 9-1-1 region.

Milligan and Dyer were winners of the 2020 Trainer of the Year for outstanding work they do in training new hires in the Communications Center.

Ybarra earned an award for 2020 Professional of the Year for her excellent service and dedication to her profession and the departments she serves.

The entire Communications Team were recipients of the 2020 TDD/TTY award for their outstanding performance and dedication to 911.