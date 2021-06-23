TietoEVRY, MYPINPAD, Surfboard Payments develop payments for the Nordics
Finland-based fintech TietoEVRY, in partnership with mobile payments processor MYPINPAD and Surfboard Payments to develop a payment solution for the Nordic market. The tool is mean to enable merchants to securely accept payments via any Android or iOS device without the need for single purpose card terminals. The solution supports the consumer’s choice of payment methods, such as card, Swish, mobile payments, or invoices.thepaypers.com