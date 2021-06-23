Cancel
TietoEVRY, MYPINPAD, Surfboard Payments develop payments for the Nordics

thepaypers.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFinland-based fintech TietoEVRY, in partnership with mobile payments processor MYPINPAD and Surfboard Payments to develop a payment solution for the Nordic market. The tool is mean to enable merchants to securely accept payments via any Android or iOS device without the need for single purpose card terminals. The solution supports the consumer’s choice of payment methods, such as card, Swish, mobile payments, or invoices.

thepaypers.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nordics#Mobile Payments#Payment Card Industry#Tietoevry#Mypinpad#Surfboard Payments#Fintech Tietoevry#Pci Rrb
