REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS Pal...

Palo Pinto County will accept sealed requests for proposal for RFP #10-1-21 Group Medical Insurance. Bids will be accepted through 4:30pm on Thursday, July 8th, 2021. Bids must be sealed and go to the Palo Pinto County Judge’s Office, PO Box 190, 520 Oak Street, Palo Pinto, Texas 76484. No faxed bids will be accepted. Detailed bid specifications may be obtained from the Analyst, at 214-379-5172. The Bid Opening will take place at 9:00 AM on July 9th, 2021. All proposals received will be presented to the Commissioners Court, at which time the County reserves the right to reject any & all bids, in whole or in part, to waive any informality in any bid, and to negotiate and accept any bid, which, in its discretion, is in the best interest of the County. www.co.palo-pinto.tx.us.