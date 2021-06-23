Cancel
Sonic the Hedgehog turns 30: How Sega transformed 'Mr Needlemouse' into one of gaming's most enduring icons

By Retro Gamer Team
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sega's iconic blue mascot just turned 30-years old. He's starred in some of the best Mega Drive games and appeared in over 80 video games in that time – everything from platformers, racing games, fighting games, and more. To celebrate the 30th anniversary of Sonic the Hedgehog, Retro Gamer speaks to Sonic creator, Yuji Naka, about the origins of the original Mega Drive classic.

www.gamesradar.com
#Sonic The Hedgehog#Game Design#Game Console#Video Game#Alex Exhibited#Nes#American#Phantasy Star#Sega Of America#Ghouls N Ghosts#Sonic Team#Super Mario Bros
