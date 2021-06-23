Sonic the Hedgehog turns 30: How Sega transformed 'Mr Needlemouse' into one of gaming's most enduring icons

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 director Jeff Fowler has taken to social media to confirm that production on the video game movie sequel has officially wrapped. Filming on the movie was first set up in Vancouver but in recent weeks moved to Hawaii, where the last slate was clapped and the final take photographed. Production on the sequel began back in March, meaning it was completed in just over three months time. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is currently set to release on April 8, 2022 and will see star Ben Schwartz return as the voice of the eponymous hedgehog alongside James Marsden as Tom Wachowski and Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik.