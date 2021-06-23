Pink focused on wine label during lockdown

Love 'em or hate 'em, emojis are the miniature keyboard illustrations of everyday objects, animals, faces, foods and drinks, and universal symbols that have essentially become a language all their own. For many digital device users, they certainly come in handy when cheekily conveying emotions and activities via text message, or even crafting the perfect Instagram caption. As the age-old saying goes, "A picture is worth a thousand words." And luckily, there's a representative emoji for just about everything — a broken heart, a giraffe, a ferris wheel, a bagel with cream cheese. Heck, there's even one emoji per astrological sign. However, from an avid emoji user's standpoint, many believe there is still plenty of room for creativity and inclusivity.