Miss Minutes voice actor says "there’s much more to be revealed" about her character on Loki
Miss Minutes voice actor Tara Strong has teased her character's future on Loki, and apparently "there's much more to be revealed" about the clock with the Southern drawl. For the uninitiated, Miss Minutes is an animated anthropomorphic clock and the mascot of the Time Variance Authority, AKA the body tasked with keeping the universe's timeline in check, in the Marvel show. In episode 1, she appeared in a TVA orientation video that got Loki (Tom Hiddleston) up to speed with the organization, but it seems like we may be seeing some more of her before season 1 is through.www.gamesradar.com