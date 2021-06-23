Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Britney Spears Is Headed To Court To Address Her Conservatorship. Here’s What To Know

By Anastasia Tsioulcas
Posted by 
WABE
WABE
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Pop star Britney Spears hasn’t been in charge of her personal life or her finances for 13 years — that’s how long she has been in a court-dictated legal arrangement called a conservatorship. But on Wednesday, the artist will be speaking directly, albeit from a remote location, to a Los...

www.wabe.org
Community Policy
WABE

WABE

Atlanta, GA
4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Where ATL meets NPR

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Federline
Person
Britney Spears
Person
Donatella Versace
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Court#Conservatorship#Circus#American Idol#Bessemer Trust#The New York Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesat40.com

Britney Spears' Estate Co-Conservator Wants Out To 'Respect Her Wishes'

The financial firm Bessemer Trust does not want to be the co-conservator of Britney Spears' estate. On Thursday (July 1), the company that was granted the rights to oversee the pop titan's estate, alongside her father, Jamie Spears, filed to remove itself as the singer’s co-conservator, citing "irreparable harm to her interests." "As a result of the Conservatee's testimony at the June 23 hearing, however, Petitioner has become aware that the Conservatee objects to the continuance of her Conservatorship and desires to terminate the Conservatorship," the document, obtained by PEOPLE, read. "Petitioner has heard the Conservatee and respects her wishes."
Celebritiesarcamax.com

Dionne Warwick supports Britney Spears

Dionne Warwick says her "heart goes out" to Britney Spears following her conservatorship hearing. The 80-year-old singer took to Twitter to voice her support for the 39-year-old pop star following her emotional speech during her court hearing to end her conservatorship. In a video, she said: "My heart goes out...
CelebritiesSlate

What Britney Spears’ Famous Contemporaries Are Saying About #FreeBritney

Last week, Britney Spears spoke out publicly in court for the first time about her 13-year conservatorship, an infamously mysterious, allegedly abusive part of her life. During her 24-minute testimony, she alleged that her father, Jamie Spears—who has served as her primary conservator for the majority of the appointment—enjoyed controlling her life and hearing her cry, that she wanted to sue her family, and that her conservators should be in jail. “I just want my life back,” she told the judge. “And it’s been 13 years. And it’s enough. It’s been a long time since I’ve owned my money. And it’s my wish and my dream for all of this to end without being tested.”
Musicnickiswift.com

What Is The Age Difference Between Britney Spears And Sam Asghari?

Britney Spears has expressed her frustrations with her ongoing conservatorship, blasting her family for their roles in controlling her life. Luckily, Spears does have one ally by her side: her boyfriend Sam Asghari. They have been together for several years, and the age difference between them does not seem to be an issue at all. Spears and Asghari first met when he appeared in her music video "Slumber Party," per People. During a chat on AMP 103.7's "Fast in the Morning with Nathan Fast and Sybil Summers" show in January 2017, Spears talked about their connection (via People). Their first encounter came as they were waiting near one another during downtime for the video shoot. "So we were basically forced to talk to each other and he has no idea — I mean, he knows my name — but he doesn't know me as a person. He's like 'What is this girl like?' and I have no idea who the h**l he is," she detailed.
MusicGrazia

Is The World Finally Listening To Britney Spears?

Writing a documentary about Britney Spears is a bit like trying to condense the internet into a sandwich. As the most Googled woman in the world for seven years, controversy swirled around Britney from the moment she swung that school locker door shut, in the music video for Baby One More Time, aged 17.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Watch Courtney Love Cover Britney Spears’ “Lucky”

Courtney Love took to Instagram yesterday to share a cover of Britney Spears’ song “Lucky.” In the middle of Love’s acoustic performance, she began crying. Watch it happen below. Love was interviewed for Ronan Farrow and Jia Tolentino’s New Yorker article, which outlined Spears’ life under the conservatorship of her...
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

Britney Spears’ ex husband Jason Alexander says testimony ‘didn’t even scratch surface of the abuse’ in conservatorship

Britney Spears' ex-husband Jason Alexander allegedly claimed her testimony 'didn't even scratch the surface of the abuse' in her conservatorship. The @FreeBritneyLive Twitter account claimed to have an "exclusive statement" from Jason, 38. According to the statement from @FreeBritneyLive, Britney’s first husband was supposedly "forced to sign an NDA" but...
MoviesPosted by
People

Machine Gun Kelly Film Changes Title After Mac Miller's Brother Takes Offense: 'F--- Your Movie'

Machine Gun Kelly's newest film has rubbed Mac Miller's brother the wrong way. The "Bloody Valentine" singer, 31, was recently cast to portray a troubled musician in the film originally titled Good News. That name has now been scrapped, however, after Mac Miller's brother, Miller McCormick, took to social media on Thursday to criticize the title, which shares a name with the late rapper's first posthumous single from his 2020 album Circles.
Celebritiesnewsbrig.com

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck Spotted With Kids at Hollywood’s Universal Studios Theme Park (Watch Video)

The newly-reunited couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck was spotted enjoying family time with their kids at the Hollywood’s Universal Studios- amusement park. Page Six reported that JLo’s twins Max and Emme, as well as Ben’s son Samuel, were present for the fun outing. The couple, as always rocked the casual look. JLo opted to sport a white tank top, baggy pants and sneakers. Ben, on the other hand donned a hoodie and jeans. Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez Caught Kissing At Malibu, Twitterati Is Celebrating The Return Of Bennifer.
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Beyonce Rocks Shorts in Hamptons with Jay Z & Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Who’ll Reportedly Buy Tidal

Beyonce showed off her toned legs in a pair of short shorts while hanging out in the Hamptons with hubby Jay-Z & Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. Beyonce, 39, has been enjoying her summer in the Hamptons, and the singer looked sporty and fabulous when she threw on a pair of loose black athletic short shorts with a cotton black T-shirt tucked in. She accessorized her look with a powder blue baseball cap, black sneakers, a face mask, and a neon orange purse. Bey chose to go au natural as she kept her hair naturally down in super tight curls and you can see the photos right here. Also in attendance was her husband, Jay-Z, who looked just as casual in a pair of black and white striped Puma joggers with a white T-shirt, sneakers, and a Yankees baseball cap. The couple was joined by Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey, who is reportedly buying Jay-Z’s music streaming service, TIDAL, for around $300 million. The couple has been friends with Jack for quite some time and they even all hung out together in the Hamptons last summer with Bey and Jay’s kids, Rumi and Sir.
CelebritiesTODAY.com

'Aquaman' actress Amber Heard's secret baby has a most unusual name

Yesterday, Amber Heard shared a picture of herself with an adorable newborn. That was her announcing to Instagram and the world that she had a baby this past spring. The “Aquaman” actress’ revelations continued when she disclosed the baby’s most unusual name. “My daughter was born on April 8, 2021....