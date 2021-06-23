ADM shouldn't get a tax break on Stutsman County project

When I moved to Jamestown from Auburn, Alabama, in 2011, I was bewildered by the atrophy of the local economy, schools and community assets. Clarity came when a fellow transplant explained to me: Jamestown is the only place they’ve lived that plans its own mistakes. Year after year, one can point to decisions that leave the taxpayers of Jamestown and Stutsman County wondering: “Why can’t we have anything nice?” Well, poor decision-making. A recent example being the Stutsman County Commission approving tax abatement for the ADM soybean crush facility.