Demolition on building underway at Berea College

BEREA, Ky. (WTVQ) – Demolition is underway on a building on Berea College campus. It’s on the dome of the telescope of the Hall Science building. According to a post by the college on social media, Dr. Ronald B. Rosen shared photos of the initial phase of the demolition. Dr. Rosen explained that, “the dome of the telescope is being transported up to Pennsylvania where it will be refurbished by the new owner and eventually transported to New Mexico where it will cover a different telescope which the owner will be able to access remotely. The telescope itself (not visible in these images) and its mounts (which are visible) are headed up to a new owner in British Columbia.”