Star Wars: The Acolyte showrunner explains why she hired writers who haven't seen the movies
Star Wars: The Acolyte showrunner Leslye Headland has revealed that the writers room for the series includes people who aren't lifelong fans of the movies. Headland explained to The AV Club that she wanted a range of writers and experiences in the room, and said she was interested in "talking to people who had different life experiences than I did, and had different connections to Star Wars than I did."www.gamesradar.com