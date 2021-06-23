Cancel
Star Wars: The Acolyte showrunner explains why she hired writers who haven't seen the movies

By Molly Edwards
Posted by 
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Star Wars: The Acolyte showrunner Leslye Headland has revealed that the writers room for the series includes people who aren't lifelong fans of the movies. Headland explained to The AV Club that she wanted a range of writers and experiences in the room, and said she was interested in "talking to people who had different life experiences than I did, and had different connections to Star Wars than I did."

www.gamesradar.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
