Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gambling

SCCG Management chooses Kinectify for KYC/AML solutions in gaming

thepaypers.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUS-based Kinectify and SCCG Management have entered into an agreement to bring Kinectify’s new KYC and AML tools to the gaming industry. Designed by AML practitioners, Kinectify enables organisations to know each customer and vendor, streamline workflows, and centralise information. SCCG Management is a consultancy that specialises in sports betting,...

thepaypers.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kyc#Aml#Affiliate Marketing#Sports Betting#Sccg Management#Kyc Aml#Igaming#M A
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Gambling
News Break
Esports
News Break
Marketing
Related
Technologyhelpnetsecurity.com

Unisys chooses Unbound CORE to unify key management and security policies

Unbound Security announced that Unisys has deployed Unbound CORE to strengthen its security with centralized management of code signing and cryptographic keys. Unisys, the global IT solutions company, chose Unbound CORE to unify the key management and security policies across the organization – both for security standards and for efficiency. Alongside key management, they also required the capability to ensure the code it was developing was not being modified without appropriate permissions.
Businessthepaypers.com

Transactive chooses Sentinels for internal AML

Transactive has partnered with AI-powered Sentinels for an internal AML transaction monitoring platform. Transactive is a fintech adopting the Open Banking initiative. It provides businesses access to digital banking services via its B2B2C payments platform. The Transactive platform allows businesses to offer payment services to their customers directly. With their licenses in both the UK and Lithuania they can offer instant payments services worldwide, as the press release says.
Businessthepaypers.com

Mamacrowd chooses Fabrick for Open Finance solutions

Italy-based platform for equity crowdfunding investments Mamacrowd has partnered with Fabrick to use Open Finance to enrich its offer and optimise processes interior, according to Eco di Milano. The portal uses Fabrick Pass, the modular solution made available by Fintech that allows you to use the PSD2 APIs and to...
Businessthepaypers.com

REWE Group launches payment technology subsidiary

The Germany-based retail and tourism co-operative group REWE Group has announced the introduction of its new payment technology subsidiary ‘paymenttools’ which will develop a B2B payment platform for customers and partners. The company has previously launched digitisation projects and subsidiaries, such as Commercetools, for example, which offers an ecommerce solution...
Softwaremartechseries.com

Pandemic Spurs Companies to Implement Master Data Management Solutions

Stibo Systems, a global leader in Master Data Management (MDM) solutions, reports to have experienced the pandemic as a business accelerator. “In the course of the pandemic, more and more companies have realized the importance of organized and accurate master data for setting up business and sales processes online in a professional manner. Thus, they have invested heavily in MDM,” says Jesper Ejlersen, CEO of Stibo Systems. He points out that the growing demand for the company’s MDM solutions has been sourced by all industries: “Retailers, distributors and CPG companies have reacted to the shift in business from physical to online, and manufacturers have been eager to digitalize their businesses to work seamlessly with vendors, suppliers, their customers and third parties. In addition, we have benefited from another disruptive process: Companies in the UK need to speed up their digital transformation to stay competitive due to Brexit.”
TechnologyComputerworld

Device Management Technology: Key Considerations for Evaluating Solutions

Connected smartphones and computing devices boost employee productivity and are critical to connect teams, especially with remote and hybrid work styles here to stay. Keeping devices secure and compliant requires the right device management strategy. Read this IDC Analyst Connection to get insight from an industry expert on how enterprise...
Raleigh, NCwraltechwire.com

Digital workplace solutions provider FM:Systems acquires visitor management firm

RALEIGH – FM:Systems, the Raleigh-based provider of digital workplace solutions with clients worldwide, is growing larger through the acquisition of a company providing visitor management services for companies. WizzPass, which is based in South Africa, will become part of FM:System’s growing product suite. Financial terms were not disclosed. FM:Systems noted...
Embedded.com

How the IoT is shaping asset management solutions

IoT solutions for asset management can be expensive or impractical to implement because of the vast area the asset needs to travel, but a reliable asset tracking solution can be built by combining cost efficient, low power and secure wireless connectivity with a standardized infrastructure. Asset tracking is one of...
Small Businessnorthdallasgazette.com

Why Small Businesses Choose Mac Cloud Backup Solutions

Running a small business might be exciting, but it can present many challenges. One of the huge challenges you face in today’s digital world is ensuring your data and files are safe and secure while also being easily accessible. Protecting files and data is important these days because of the potential for cybercrime and accidental data loss or damage. This is why a lot of business Mac users turn to Mac cloud backup solutions.
Businesscrowdfundinsider.com

Risk Management Solution Provider Foreside Acquires Hardin Compliance Consulting, which Offers Customized Regtech Solutions

provider of governance, risk management, and compliance (GRC) solutions and tech offerings to customers in the global asset and wealth management sector, has reportedly acquired Hardin Compliance Consulting, LLC. The combined entity has now established one of the largest compliance consulting companies for financial services sector in the US,...
Computershelpnetsecurity.com

D-Link Nuclias cloud-managed network solution optimizes business operations

D-Link has introduced their latest Cloud-enabled SD-WAN Gateway and mobile apps to their Nuclias Cloud network management solution at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain. Amidst the pandemic, many businesses struggle to maintain workforce productivity while transitioning to virtual work environments. The obstacles include cost constraints, lack of IT resources...
Times Union

Marketing support features come standard on transcosmos proprietary SaaS CMS, DEC CMS, a digital marketing platform

TOKYO (PRWEB) July 02, 2021. transcosmos inc. hereby announces that the company has deployed and released three new marketing support features on "DEC CMS," its proprietary SaaS CMS. The three features are, "AB testing" to validate the performance of content, "marketing campaign management," and "marketing campaign access analysis." The DEC CMS is a multilingual CMS powered by "Acquia," a platform built on "Drupal," the open source CMS used across the world.
Economyutahbusiness.com

Xevant launches game-changing drug rebate solution

Draper — Xevant, leader in automated pharmacy benefits data analysis, today announced the launch of RebateLogic, a groundbreaking solution that fully automates the management and optimization of drug rebates, while providing a new level of access to rebate price transparency. Xevant’s new module dramatically lowers drug costs and improves rebate...
SoftwareSFGate

EditShare Announces Feature Enhancements to EFS and FLOW Media Management Solutions

New workgroup permissions, NDI Support, and third-party integrations enhance workflows for admins and video editors. EditShare®, a technology leader that delivers software to enable collaborative media workflows for storytellers, announced today a number of key enhancements to its EFS and FLOW solutions. As the intelligent media control and management layer for on-premises and cloud, EditShare solutions enable collaborative media production workflows including storyboarding, review and approval, storage management, archiving and distribution.
Businessmartechseries.com

SALESmanago LLC & Aghreni Technologies Pvt Limited (Brand – Kenscio), India announces Marketing & Support Services Partnership to offer Customer Data and Experience Platform

SALESmanago, a leading Customer Data and Experience Platform (CDXP) provider in Europe & USA and Encircl LLC , a fully owned US subsidiary of Aghreni Technologies Pvt Ltd , headquartered in Bengaluru, India, owner of the popular brand ‘Kenscio’ and a leading Digital Marketing products and services company serving customers globally announced the marketing and support partnership to promote SALESmanago’ s bestselling AI-drivenCustomer 360° Platform for Global customers and in particular to Indian enterprises.
Economyfoodlogistics.com

Vehicle Tracking Solutions Secures $70M Investment to Transform Fleet Management

Vehicle Tracking Solutions (VTS) announced a $70 million investment from LLR Partners to help accelerate growth for IntelliShift, a division of VTS, by fueling innovation, expansion in North America and an enhanced focus on the customer experience for digitizing and transforming fleet and safety management. “VTS connects field operations data...
Golfprogolfweekly.com

LPGA To Unveil KPMG’s Game-Changing Data Analytics Solution

The LPGA announced today that KPMG will unveil a game-changing analytics platform that will allow end-users to gain a better understanding of its performance data. Titled KPMG Performance Insights, the data analytics program will be revealed this week at the 2021 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at Atlanta Athletic Club and employed across all Tour events.
Credits & Loanscrowdfundinsider.com

Slovakia based Commercial Bank Slovenská Sporiteľňa Chooses FICO Decision Optimizer to Manage Cash Loan Portfolio

Slovenská sporiteľňa, which is one of the largest commercial banks in Slovakia, has reportedly selected FICO Decision Optimizer in order to enhance profitability while also improving portfolio management for its existing cash loan portfolio. By using FICO’s advanced AI-enhanced optimization, the banking institution will be creating data-driven lending strategies so...
Businessaithority.com

Southern California Edison Chooses The CCH® Tagetik Expert Solution From Wolters Kluwer To Automate Its Core Planning Needs

Expert solution helps the company fully leverage their SAP ecosystem with additional automated core planning capabilities. Wolters Kluwer, a global leader in professional information, software solutions and services,announced that Southern California Edison (SCE) selected CCH® Tagetik corporate performance management (CPM) expert solution to capitalize on advanced, automated budgeting, planning and forecasting capabilities.