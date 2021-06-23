Guardians of the Galaxy will have streamer mode that turns off licensed music
Guardians of the Galaxy will employ a toggle that will allow streamers and content creators to turn off licensed music that may get them copyright strikes. In an interview with Mary DeMarle, senior narrative director, Square Enix confirmed to VentureBeat (via ScreenRant) that a toggle will be included. While DeMarle did not confirm the options, a PR representative did clarify it would be during the interview.www.gamesradar.com