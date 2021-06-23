Guardians of the Galaxy will have streamer mode that turns off licensed music

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is set to release later this year, and Square Enix has launched an all-new website to promote the game. The game already has an official website, but Square Enix has also unveiled "GardenersoftheGalaxy.com." When visiting that particular site, visitors will find that nearly all of the text has now been replaced with the words "I am Groot." The new site was announced via the game's official Twitter account, which features a brief clip where the team is incorrectly referred to as the Gardeners of the Galaxy. When Star-Lord questions the mistake, Rocket explains that he let Groot fill out the paperwork.