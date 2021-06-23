Family crest design follows tradition

We’ve heard news recently regarding Britain’s Queen Elizabeth’s husband’s death and the rift between her grandsons William and Harry. Short glimpses of London’s news coverage show the colorful flags in Westminster Abbey and Windsor Castle. The queen has her own colors and they speak clearly how she stands in line as heir to the throne of England. Each of her children has his and her own crest as well that speaks for the child's line to the throne. But the meaning of the chevrons, the rose, positions of elements on the crest, the colors, are rarely discussed. They are pretty, bright and ever-present when there’s a royal procession or event. But royalty are not the only people who can display a family crest.